PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India; holds an hour-long interview with the Pontiff in Vatican City

In a meaningful gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to India on Saturday, during his hour-long meeting with him in Vatican City. Sharing photos from the meeting where PM Modi and the Pope are seen hugging and smiling, sharing a warm fellowship, PM Modi said he spoke on a wide range of issues with the pontiff. Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day trip to Italy to attend the G20 summit scheduled for October 30 and 31.

Prime Minister Modi invites Pope Francis to India

According to the sources, Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled meeting with the Pope was only supposed to last 20 minutes, but was extended to an hour. The two world leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including climate change and poverty eradication, sources said. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Vatican City with NSA Ajit Doval and Dr S Jaishankar from EAM, met Pope Francis in his private library and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Petro Parolin before to leave for the Roma Convention Center to attend the G20 summit.

Prime Minister Modi landed at Rome’s Leonardo Da Vinci Airport on Friday and was greeted by Italian diplomats at the airport. During his first engagement in Italy, he met Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. He later paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Piazza Gandhi, then met the Indian community in Rome. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Vatican City precedes crucial Goa polls where the Roman Catholic community holds a huge hold.

PM Modi will participate in the G20

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, after which he will visit Glasgow, UK, November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. . In Rome, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit with other G20 leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development and climate change. In Glasgow, PM Modi will attend the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP-26 World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) will bring together 120 heads of state / government on 1-2 November.