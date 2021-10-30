PM Narendra Modi in Italy – The New Indian Express





Through PTI ROME: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that the situation in Afghanistan cannot be viewed in isolation and that the international community should be very careful of any form of intimidation or threat emerging from this war-torn country. Prime Minister Modi, during his first face-to-face meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, stressed that there is a real need to address the root causes of the problems in Afghanistan, which are essentially radicalism, l ‘extremism and terrorism, and the consequences of that need to be looked at very, very carefully, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a press conference. READ ALSO | PM Modi maintains “productive interaction” with European Council and European Commission leaders The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the complete withdrawal of US troops on August 31 after a costly two-decade war. The prime minister was quite adamant that the situation in Afghanistan could not be viewed in isolation, he said. “Modi said that the failure and inability to ensure good governance, the inability to handle the situation as it arises must also be a matter of soul-searching,” said Shringla. The official said the prime minister said any form of intimidation or threat that emerges from Afghanistan is something the international community will need to watch very carefully. There was a strong sentiment about Afghanistan which is fully understood by both European Union partners and Italy, Shringla said, adding that the two prime ministers shared these sentiments and felt it was something that needed to be looked at. READ ALSO | PMModi interacts with people from different communities including the Indian diaspora in Rome He said the focus is also on the humanitarian situation and the Italian Prime Minister referred to his efforts at the G20 summit in Afghanistan to mobilize support to ensure that the Afghan people do not suffer from the current situation. Prime Minister Modi also stressed that there should be a distinction between those who rule and those who are in Afghanistan and that people should be offered humanitarian aid, Shringla said. The official added that he further stated that it was necessary to ensure direct and unimpeded access of such humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

