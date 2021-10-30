PM Narendra Modi meets Italian PM Draghi and EU leaders Pope Francis today





Even before the government officially announced the visit, the chairman of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal George Alenchery, said it would add more energy and warmth to our country’s relationship with the Vatican and the ‘Catholic Church.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday, October 30. Modi met Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and key European Union leaders in Rome earlier Friday, October 29, ahead of the G20 summit scheduled for Saturday. “The leaders discussed ways to improve economic and people-to-people ties aimed at creating a better planet,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Rome earlier in the day, was warmly welcomed by the Indian community in Rome. He also paid floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Rome.

He then interacted with members of the Indian community based in Italy on academics and spirituality.

He began his official engagements with a productive interaction with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Wonderful meeting with @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen and @eucopresident Charles Michel. We have had extensive discussions on deepening India-EU friendship, especially in areas such as trade, culture and environment, Modi tweeted. Michel had tweeted: “India has a key role to play in the green transition. We discussed global health and the fight against the pandemic, the strong EU-India strategic partnership, the situation in Afghanistan and the ‘Indo-Pacific. “ Leyen tweeted: Nice to meet @narendramodi. Our strategic program is on the right track. We agreed that our trade negotiators would start working. Thoroughly deepen our cooperation on the climate, including on innovation and technology. Looking forward to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific.

She also praised India for its excellent progress in vaccination against the coronavirus pandemic and for the resumption of vaccine exports. We must join forces to help immunize the world and defeat the global pandemic, Leyen said. India took a major milestone last week after administering a billion doses to its people. Strengthening the links between India and the EU! PM @narendramodi met European Council President Charles Michel @eucopresident and European Commission President @vonderleyen. An in-depth discussion covering trade and investment links, climate change, COVID-19, global and regional (sic) developments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter. The MEA said in a statement that the leaders reviewed India-EU cooperation covering political, security, trade, investment and economic cooperation as well as the 2025 roadmap that was agreed at the last India-EU summit. They have talked too much about climate change.

