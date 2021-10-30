Here is the content of the meeting between President Jokowi and the Australian Prime Minister





President Jokowi would like cooperation on vaccine recognition with Australia. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) started his work program in Rome, Italy on Saturday (10/30) by holding a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison . At the meeting at the Splendide Royal Hotel, the two leaders discussed three main issues, ranging from vaccinations to climate change issues. “For bilateral relations, I am happy to see that progress continues to be made. First of all, I would like to express my gratitude for Australia’s support for vaccines for Indonesia, 1.2 million doses of vaccine arrived last week and we welcome the expected arrival of 10.5 million doses of vaccine, “said the president, quoted from the official broadcast of the Palace. According to the president, currently, the state of Covid-19 continues to improve. The positivity rate in Indonesia has reached less than 1% and more than 185 million vaccines have been injected. “It is no less important that we continue to maintain health protocols,” he added. The improved management trend for Covid-19 has allowed both countries to start thinking about economic recovery, including in the tourism sector. Therefore, the President proposed the creation of a vaccine route (VTL) Indonesia and Australia and cooperation on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. “I understand that the two foreign ministers have started to communicate the possibility of cooperation. I hope the VTL and the recognition of vaccine certificates can be completed soon. I think this will accelerate the economic recovery, of course. safely, ”he explained. Third, President Jokowi wants Indonesia and Australia to continue to cooperate in the development of green economy and energy transition. According to Jokowi, the issue of affordable technology and investment plays an important role in the success of economic transformation. “Therefore, I greet Joint declaration on cooperation in the field of green economy and energy transition. Collaboration contained in joint statement This is in line with the spirit of the Indonesian presidency of the G20 in 2022, “he said. During the Indonesian presidency, the president wished to encourage a number of concrete collaborations in several key sectors, namely digital, energy transition and financial inclusion. In the digital sector, Jokowi wants to ensure an inclusive digital transition for growth and development. At the same time, in the energy transition sector, the G20 must be able to ensure the availability of low-carbon technologies at affordable prices so that the energy transition can be achieved by all countries. In the area of ​​financial inclusion, the President specifically focused on the issue of MSMEs and women. “I hope Australia will strongly support the three Indonesian proposals. I also hope to be able to personally welcome Her Majesty next year at our summit in Bali on October 30 and 31, 2022,” he said. During this bilateral meeting, the President was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi.

