Boris tries to rally leaders by warning that climate change could send us back to the Middle Ages
“This could be the end of civilization”: Boris Johnson desperately tries to rally world leaders for the COP summit by warning that climate change could send us back to the Middle Ages “terribly quickly” as he arrives in Rome for the G20
- PM compared effects of climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire
- His comments come as some fear COP26 in Glasgow will be a wet firecracker
- Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have already announced they will not attend the summit
- He gave a grim vision when arriving in the Italian capital for a G20 summit
Boris Johnson compared climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire tonight, warning that society could return to the Dark Ages at terrifying speed.
The Prime Minister gave an apocalyptic vision of the future by arriving at the G20 in the Italian capital, where he will desperately try to build momentum ahead of the COP26 summit next week.
Mr Johnson issued an extraordinary warning that generations to come could slide into illiteracy – and even suggested that cows could get smaller.
He argued that after the collapse of Rome, civilization even lost the ability to draw correctly – claiming that our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren could face food and water shortages. .
Boris made the comments as he arrived in the Eternal City for a G20 summit where he is desperately trying to build support for a landmark deal to be reached at COP26
The PM has reportedly become much more environmentally conscious since meeting his wife Carrie Johnson (pictured)
The comments came amid fears the Glasgow rally could turn into a wet firecracker.
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping has confirmed that he will not attend the event in person, although he will deliver a speech via video link.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is also avoiding the summit with Brazilian Jair Bolsanaro.
Speaking to reporters en route to the G20, Mr Johnson said: Humanity as a whole, at halftime, is down about 5-1.
“We have a long way to go, but we can do it.
“We have the ability to equalize, to save the position, to come back but it will take a huge effort.
In a long description of the tragedy of the Roman Empire, Mr Johnson said things could go back as well as move forward.
If we fail to cope with climate change, we could see our civilization, our world, also recede and we could doom future generations to a much less pleasant life than ours.
COP26 begins Sunday in Glasgow and will seek to build on agreements reached at the Paris climate summit in 2015, where countries agreed to try to keep global heating below 1.5 ° C.
Prime Minister’s comments come at a time when some have argued that the absence of Chinese and Russian prime ministers will make COP26 a wet squid
He continued: We could condemn our children, our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren to a life in which there are not only huge movements of populations and huge migrations, but also food shortages, water shortages, conflicts caused by climate change and there is absolutely no doubt that this is a reality we have to face.
Mr Johnson said that after Roman civilization mankind became much less literate.
Look at the evidence of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire if you doubt what I am saying, when Rome fell humanity became much less literate overall, people lost the ability to read and to write, they lost the ability to draw correctly, they lost the ability to build like the Romans.
He said: Things can go backwards and they can go backward at a truly terrifying speed.
COP26 kicks off on Sunday at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow and will host 30,000 delegates, 10,000 police officers and up to 200,000 protesters for the 13-day conference.
