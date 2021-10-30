PM congratulates FBR on securing Rs 1,840 billion tax recovery





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on collecting taxes of Rs.1840 billion for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, 37% more than last year.

For the fourth consecutive month, the RBF maintained a healthy momentum of increasing tax collection, The Express Tribune has learned. It exceeded the July-October target of 228 billion rupees, an unprecedented feat for the tax administration which was known to have missed its targets until a few months ago.

Against the target of Rs 1.6 billion, the FBR has provisionally collected Rs 1.84 billion, exceeding the target of Rs 228 billion, according to officials of the FBR. The number may increase slightly once the final figures are available.

The inflow was also significantly higher than the previous year, but the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains skeptical about the consistency of long-term RBF performance due to the possibility of a slowdown in imports.

“I would like to congratulate FBR for securing a tax recovery of Rs 1,840 billion for July / October, 37% more than last year,” the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter account.

He said tax collection in October surpassed his monthly target and that it was all due to strong economic performance. “Contrary to propaganda, the income tax also increased 32% year-on-year. ” he added.

In the first four months of the previous fiscal year, the FBR had collected 1.340 billion rupees and it has now recorded an increase of almost 500 billion rupees at a growth rate of 37%. The annual target of Rs 5,829 billion is within reach.

However, the IMF and Pakistan have discussed more than Rs 525 billion in additional tax measures and the talks have boiled down to sales tax exemptions of around Rs 400 billion which the fund says should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Sources said the IMF was building its case on the assumption that import growth – a key source for exceptionally good performance – would eventually slow.

The IMF’s argument carries weight as sales tax collection at the domestic stage turned negative during the July-October period while sales tax collection at the import stage climbed 79%.

Income tax collection was Rs 56 billion above the target for the first four months. The share of income tax in total revenue was 34%, placing an increased burden on people with lower capacity to pay.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) electoral manifesto promised to increase the share of direct taxes from 38% to 45%.

The RBF showed a 41% growth in sales tax collection between July and October due to a heavy reliance on import taxes. It collected 826 billion rupees in sales tax in four months, up from 241 billion rupees. However, the entire increase occurred at the import stage, as the collection of domestic sales tax turned negative.

