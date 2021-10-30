Boris Johnson tells slow G20 leaders ‘climate apocalypse’ will collapse civilization

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warns G20 leaders of climate catastrophe because “we could see our civilization, our world, recede” – but China has already refused to commit to a new emissions target

Boris Johnson will issue an 11th hour call tomorrow on lazy world leaders to end a climate apocalypse before it’s too late.

As he made his way to the G20 summit in Rome, the prime minister warned that society could fall like the Roman Empire at terrifying speed if global warming is not significantly slowed down.

He said during a long phone call, he urged Chinese President Xi to go further with climate goals.

The two-day G20 talks will begin this morning with frenzied diplomacy ahead of the Cop26 kickoff on Monday.

Downing Street said Mr Johnson would demand concrete action on coal, cars, cash and trees from the leaders of the world’s richest nations, including US President Joe Biden, who met Pope Francis in Rome yesterday. But neither President Xi Jinping nor Russian Vladimir Putin are expected at either summit, with Xi speaking via video link to the G20.

Speaking to reporters on a flight to the G20, Mr Johnson said Rome reminded him that things can go backwards at truly terrifying speed.

He said: You saw this with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire and I’m afraid to say it’s true today.

Unless we are right to fight climate change, we could see our civilization, our world, recede.

And we could devote future generations to a much less pleasant life than ours. We could entrust our children, our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren to a life where there are huge movements of populations, huge migrations, and shortages of food, water and conflicts, caused by climate change.

Comparing wrestling to a football game, he said: I would say humanity is about 5-1 at halftime. We have a long way to go, but we can do it. We have the possibility of coming back, but it will take a huge effort.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said vulnerable countries were increasingly faced with apocalyptic floods, forest fires, heat waves and the prospect of seeing their economies devastated by climate change.

He said: On Monday, G20 leaders will come face to face with the leaders of these countries at Cop26 and will be held accountable for their actions. If we don’t act now, it will be too late.

Rich countries have failed to meet the goal of giving the poorest countries $ 100 billion 73 billion a year by 2020, with suggestions that they will not reach that level of funding until 2023.



















And Boris Johnson risks failing in his attempt to keep 1.5 ° C alive by limiting global warming to less than 1.5 ° C, a UN report suggesting it will be 2.7 ° C. by 2100.

To meet the 1.5 ° C target, the world must reduce its CO2 emissions by 28 gigatonnes by 2030 and implement new nationally determined contributions. But China’s new NDCs announced this week have not increased its existing targets.









Boris Johnson said during his in-depth appeal with President Xi he urged him to advance China’s goal of peaking emissions by 2030. He said: They said before 2030 I pushed on this a bit, 25 would be better than 2030. I wouldn’t say he’s committed to that.

No10 declined to say how many gigatons would be a good result from Cop26. It is believed that the UK will see a pledge to cut eight gigatons as a success.



















A draft seen by Reuters suggests that G20 leaders will agree that immediate action must be taken to keep 1.5 on hand. But after Mr Johnson said Cop26 was ‘touch and go’, his spokesperson said: Too many countries are doing too little.

No10 said more than 80% of the global economy was now covered by net zero liabilities, up 30%, thanks to the leadership of UK Cop26. But Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said: 2021 should have been the year the UK government stepped up its action, showed real global leadership and real ambition.

But as G20 leaders meet in Italy, the backdrop is weakened transatlantic ties, sacked relations with our European neighbors and a litany of broken promises. Climate activist Greta Thunberg yesterday joined a climate justice memorial in the City of London to protest funding for the fossil fuel industries.



















She also visited the Natural History Museum, where she saw a brand new species of beetle named Nelloptodes gretae in her honor.

Mr Johnson said he was on the road to Damascus after his past skepticism about climate change.

The Prime Minister said that a briefing from scientists on increasing global temperatures was a very important moment for me. He said: It is very difficult to dispute.

When asked if he ate less meat to reduce his carbon footprint, he replied: I eat a little less of everything.

Crucial days in Glasgow



Monday November 1: PM will welcome 120 leaders, deliver speech. The first meeting involves major polluters and vulnerable nations. Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak via video conference.

Tuesday 2: US President Joe Biden hosts a meeting on rebuilding a better world. Prince Charles will host a reception for the leaders.

Wed 3: Richest countries will discuss a $ 100 billion pledge to help vulnerable countries.

Thursday 4: Police Chairman Alok Sharma aims to make coal history.

Wed 10: Transport day. The UK will ask other countries to phase out gas-guzzling vehicles.

Friday 12: Leaders reach deals on emission reductions.

Top 10 fuel consuming countries

2,395 MILLION TONNES in 2012 – China

1,403 – United States

596 – India

449 – Russia

336 – Japan

200 – Germany

159 – Iran

157 – North Korea

146 – Indonesia

144 – Canada