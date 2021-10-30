Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Address to Nation on TLP Protests Postponed | Indiafleurit





Islamabad / UNI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech to the nation on the ongoing Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protest.

Citing sources, ARY News reported that the prime minister was supposed to brief the nation on the protests, but this was postponed as he wanted more consultations on the matter.

Meanwhile, thousands of TLP workers continued their sit-in in Wazirabad for a second day on Saturday while awaiting instructions from their leaders to move forward.

According to a report by Dawn, traffic and internet services remained suspended in the city while businesses also remained closed.

A senior official told Dawn earlier that the next TLP-police meeting was expected at two major security points that had been established on the Chenab and Jhelum rivers, the only route for the march to reach Islamabad.

The TLP resumed its march from Gujranwala on Friday, with thousands of activists traveling by car, bus and foot continuing their journey to Islamabad as Pakistani Rangers plotted the “red line”.

Despite the warning of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday evening to the TLP to cancel its march or to face “consequences”, the demonstrators spent the night near the general bus stop on the road to Grand Tronc and resumed their rally on Friday.

The rally with around 5,000 participants heads to Wazirabad via Aziz Cross.

This time, the minister said, the Rangers would lead the command, while the Punjab police would assist them in accordance with standard guidelines issued.

On Friday, hundreds of Rangers and police were deployed to the Chenab toll booth to counter protesters.

Security guards also have armored vehicles with them and are fitted with riot gear, according to police sources.

The Punjab Rangers drew a “red line” 500 meters from the Chenab tollgate. Rangers warned protesters not to cross the line or face the consequences.

“Warning: beyond this line, the responsibility for public order lies with the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), who have been authorized to open fire on the criminals. All people are strictly warned to return home,” he said. declared the banner. by paramilitary force reads.

In Rawalpindi, the authorities blocked the entry and exit points of the city.

A large contingent of border police, elite force and rangers have been deployed to the Faizabad interchange to deal with any unfortunate situation.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that 32 members of a “banned organization” had been arrested during a night operation. “These people were doing hate propaganda through fake social media accounts and major action has been taken against the fake news and propaganda,” he tweeted, saying more arrests would be made soon.

He said TLP activists were receiving “social media help” from India and some other countries, adding that the government was contacting those countries to have these people deported and the PTA had received instructions in this regard. .

The three bridges over Chenab between the towns of Gujrat and Wazirabad have been filled with containers and at least 100 containers have been placed along the route of the bridges.

The local administration has already sealed the entry and exit points of Gujrat district, while the two bridges over the Jhelum river between the town of Sara-i-Alamgir of Gujrat and the town of Jhelum were blocked on Wednesday.

Internet services have been suspended in Gujrat district for the past few days. In view of the security situation due to demonstrations and rallies organized by the TLP, Pakistani Railways on Thursday suspended the operation of the Tez Gaam train.

At least four police officers were killed and more than 250 injured as thousands of TLP protesters clashed with law enforcement near Sadhoke in the Gujranwala district of Punjab on Wednesday. The TLP claimed that several of its members were also killed.

The latest round of protests comes as the TLP pressures the Punjab government for the release of its leader, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi. The young Rizvi has been held in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintaining public order”.

The TLP announced a march on Islamabad, prompting the government to block the roads leading to the capital.

