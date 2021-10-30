Indo-Pacific: Emmanuel Macron the offensive | The echoes





Posted Oct 30, 2021, 4:00 PMUpdated Oct 30, 2021, 7:23 PM

After the snub inflicted on him by Australia by the cancellation of the contract for the sale of submarines, the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, turned to other partners in the Indo-Pacific region for consolidate French ambitions in the area. In Rome, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he began this Saturday morning by meeting, for half an hour, his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo. While the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves le Drian, is due to visit Indonesia soon, the two leaders have decided to work on a real strategic partnership strengthened in the Indo-Pacific, stressing that this partnership will focus in particular on the issue of ecological transition, on supporting employment and growth in Indonesia and on the post-Covid recovery. The concrete details of this merger are not yet known, nor its timetable. The shadow of Australian submarines A few hours later, the bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also provided an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two countries. It is precisely with this country that France initially defined its Indo-Pacific strategy three years ago. In March 2018, a delegation of French entrepreneurs alongside the Head of State had signed some twenty contracts for an amount of 13 billion euros. Having just equipped itself with around forty Rafale fighter jets, India does not intend to enter the block-to-block confrontation game between the United States and China. But she wants to contain her powerful neighbor without falling under the American fringe. Paris is therefore a credible partner. Saturday, the discussion made it possible to note a great convergence between France and India on the principles which should guide our actions in the Indo-Pacific: confidence, independence, and unity, indicated the Elyse after the discussion between the two heads of state. The latter have displayed a common desire to go further in the Indo-Pacific strategy, both in its bilateral, regional and international aspects, Elyse also indicated before announcing the holding, next week, of a strategic dialogue. Paris to realize this desire and move forward on a common agenda. France’s ambition to assert itself, thanks to its overseas territories, as a power in this region was set in motion by Australia’s breach of a major contract to purchase French submarines and the announcement of a strategic alliance between this country, the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS). Friday, before the opening of the summit, Emmanuel Macron had met Villa Bonaparte, his American counterpart, Joe Biden. The latter had conceded an awkwardness on the part of the United States in this affair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lesechos.fr/monde/enjeux-internationaux/indo-pacifique-emmanuel-macron-se-rapproche-de-lindonesie-1359898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos