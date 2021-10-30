Politics
Prime Minister Modi meets Pope Francis in Vatican City and invites him to visit India
Although the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Pope lasted only 20 minutes, it lasted almost an hour. The two are said to have discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet, including tackling climate change and eradicating poverty.
I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India, ”Modi wrote on Twitter after the interaction.
This is the first papal visit since 1999, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee met Pope John Paul II.
Prime Minister Modi left Vatican City after his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday before the G20. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Minister of Foreign Affairs (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.
The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 summit.
He will participate today in the opening session of the G20 on the global economy and global health.
He is also expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hosein Loong.
In the evening, PM is expected to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program. Later, a dinner is planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.
During a briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit to Italy, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that Prime Minister Modi will discuss the economic situation, the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development and change climate change with G20 leaders.
Prime Minister Modi met with key leaders of the European Union and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India’s excellent progress in vaccination against Covid-19.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-meets-pope-francis-at-vatican-city-invites-him-to-visit-india-11635583208433.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]