Prime Minister Modi meets Pope Francis in Vatican City and invites him to visit India

Although the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Pope lasted only 20 minutes, it lasted almost an hour. The two are said to have discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet, including tackling climate change and eradicating poverty.

I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India, ”Modi wrote on Twitter after the interaction.

This is the first papal visit since 1999, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee met Pope John Paul II.

Prime Minister Modi left Vatican City after his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday before the G20. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Minister of Foreign Affairs (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

#LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican Apostolic Palace earlier today “It was the first meeting between an Indian prime minister and the Pope in over two decades,” MEA said. pic.twitter.com/RxG6GWmlOw – ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

The Prime Minister arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 summit.

He will participate today in the opening session of the G20 on the global economy and global health.

He is also expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Prime Minister Modi is also expected to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hosein Loong.

In the evening, PM is expected to arrive at Terme di Diocleziano for a cultural program. Later, a dinner is planned for G20 leaders and partner countries.

During a briefing on the Prime Minister’s visit to Italy, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that Prime Minister Modi will discuss the economic situation, the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development and change climate change with G20 leaders.

Prime Minister Modi met with key leaders of the European Union and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Friday. They congratulated Prime Minister Modi on India’s excellent progress in vaccination against Covid-19.

