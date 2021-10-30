Boris Johnson vows to act as fishing line with Macron intensifies





Friction between France and the UK continues over fishing sanctions.



Boris Johnson has pledged to take “appropriate action” amid growing tensions between France and the UK over fishing rights. The dispute over fishing rights escalated this week after French authorities accused a scallop dredger registered in Scotland of fishing without a license. Mr Johnson said he was “puzzled as to what was going on” and claimed that Paris’ behavior could be in violation of the UK’s Brexit deal with the European Union. The country has threatened to block British boats in some ports and tighten controls on vessels if the problem of the lack of licenses for small French boats to fish in British waters is not resolved by Tuesday. Read more: Charged trawler captain and crew told to “stay on board for your own safety” It comes as French leader Emmanuel Macron said the UK’s “credibility” was at stake in the disagreement in an interview with the Financial Times. He told the newspaper: “When you spend years negotiating a treaty and a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a great sign of your credibility “. Read more: France and 10 other EU countries join forces against UK amid Brexit fishing feud However, speaking to reporters on the flight to the G20 in Rome, Mr Johnson urged British fishermen to “be confident in their legal activities” as he pledged to take action against any infringements. “We are puzzled as to what is going on,” Mr Johnson said. “We are concerned that there may be a breach of the terms of the trade and cooperation agreement implicit in what is happening … and we will obviously stand ready to take appropriate action. “We will do whatever is necessary to secure British interests. “British fishermen should be confident in their legal activities and they should be encouraged to continue fishing in accordance with the agreement. Any infringement is something we have to respond to.” Read more: Eustice: France made “extraordinary threats” following post-Brexit fishing rights His comments came after Brexit Minister Lord Frost warned of “tough” checks on EU ships if France does not back down. Lord Frost met European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in London on Monday for long-standing talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, but the two also discussed the issue of fisheries. The Conservative peer referred to threats from France to “disrupt British fishing and trade at large, threaten energy supplies”, before introducing the prospect of “implementing rigorous enforcement processes and controls on EU fishing activity in UK territorial waters “. Mr Sefcovic “urged the UK to intensify discussions with the European Commission and France in order to quickly resolve the issue of pending fishing licenses,” according to an EU statement.

