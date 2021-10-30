PM Modi meets with US President Joe Biden, other world leaders at G20 summit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden in Rome. Rome: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday, exchanging banter and showing camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by PMO India, Prime Minister Modi meets Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “On the sidelines of the @ g20org summit in Rome, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders,” the PMO said in the tweet. On the sidelines of the @ g20org Rome Summit, PM arenarendramodi interacts with various leaders. pic.twitter.com/7L3vbpRzUs PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021 In the photos, PM Modi is seen walking with Joe Biden in a half hug, apparently sharing a slight chatter. The two leaders are seen happy to be in each other’s company. Joe Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House on September 24 for their first in-person meeting. In other photos, Prime Minister Modi kisses President Macron and engages in a heated discussion with Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson. Previously, all world leaders attending the G20 summit, including Prime Minister Modi, gathered for a “family photo”. “World leaders are gathering in Rome for the @ g20org summit, an important multilateral forum for global good,” the PMO said in another tweet. At @ g20org Summit in Rome with other world leaders. pic.twitter.com/fIYozTMy5f Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021 Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Rome, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the G20 remains a valuable forum for India’s engagement with the world’s major economies and for setting trends and standards for global economic development and recovery. The Prime Minister will attend the G20 summit in Rome from October 30 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Italy has held the presidency of the G20 since December last year. The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members represent more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of the planet’s population. The forum has met annually since 1999 and since 2008 has included an annual summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government. The Rome summit will bring together the heads of state and government of the G20 member countries, the European Union, other invited countries and several international organizations. The summit will focus on the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity, with a focus on areas of pandemic recovery and strengthening global health governance. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

