Attend G20 summit, Jokowi front center in group photoshoot





Liputan6.com, Jakarta After holding a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Splendide Royal Hotel in Rome on Saturday (10/30/2021), President Joko Widodo or Jokowi traveled to La Nuvola to attend the G20 summit. Upon arriving at La Nuvola, the President was greeted by the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi. The two then took a photo together before heading to where all of the delegates in attendance took a group photo. In the group photoshoot, President Joko Widodo was in the front row of the middle. To the right of President Jokowi is Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, while behind the President stand German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After taking a group photo, all heads of delegation entered the room to participate in the session working lunch on the global economy and health. In his opening speech, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that the pandemic has separated all citizens and that to meet the challenge, multilateral cooperation is the best answer. “In many ways, this is the only possible response from the pandemic to climate change, to fair and equitable taxation. Doing it yourself is not an option. We must do our utmost to overcome our differences and we must rekindle the spirit that led on the formation of this group, ”Prime Minister Draghi said.

For the first time during the pandemic, President Jokowi accompanied by Ma’ruf Amin paid an overseas working visit to attend the G20 in Rome, Italy, the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and at the bilateral meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

