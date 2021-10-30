Pakistani opposition protests inflation, calls for overthrow of Imran Khan government





Amid rising inflation in Pakistan, opposition parties staged a protest in two cities across the country to urge people to join forces to “overthrow” Imran Khan’s government, local media reported.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers at the call of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, staged protests in Islamabad and Rawalpindi against rising poverty, unemployment and inflation, Dawn reported.

Party workers launched slogans against Imran Khan’s government.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari slammed the Energy Minister for his comment that Pakistan is a cheap country in the region and said he didn’t care about the poor.

In 38 months, the miseries of the population have multiplied and they are struggling to make ends meet, ”said Dawn, quoting Bukhari.

The party chairman further questioned the competence of the government and declared that the number of days remaining in this government was “counted”.

“It is time to say goodbye to these leaders. Bilawal is protesting against inflation because he is the heir to Benazir Bhutto who worked hard for the poor,” Dawn said quoting Bukhari.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan had wrested freedoms from the country’s people, including “the sanctity of voting for freedom of expression as well as that of the media.”

“Imran Khan took away the freedoms that were granted to the people under the Constitution. Imran tried to take everything away from them,” the Tribune said, quoting Bilawal.

Notably, food prices which started to rise in 2018 continue to climb even in 2021 in Pakistan.

The increase in the price of vegetable ghee per kilo has been 27% consecutively over the past three years. The price of cooking oil has climbed 23%, sugar 22%, and pulses 21% since October 2018. The price increase for flour every year since 2018 has been 15%, according to Dawn.

The newspaper reported that Pakistan’s food inflation has remained in double digits for the past two years, within a few months.

