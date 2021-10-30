Pope Francis meets Prime Minister Modi for the first time and soon accepts invitation to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis on Saturday as part of his visit to Rome for the G-20 summit. This was Prime Minister Modi’s very first one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis.

Prime Minister Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet, including the fight against climate change and the eradication of poverty. The Prime Minister also invited Pope Francis to visit India soon, which was accepted with pleasure, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

Today, October 30, the Holy Father Francis received in audience, at the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, the Vatican said in a statement.

During a brief conversation, the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed, ”he added.

‘The best gift’

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed that Pope Francis called Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ invitation the best gift.

“You (PM Modi) have given me the greatest gift. I can’t wait to visit India,” Pope Francis said, quoted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The last papal visit to India was in 1999 when Pope John Paul II visited the country. Pope Francis has accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation. In his own words he said: “You (PM Modi) have given me the greatest gift. I can’t wait to visit India”: FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla pic.twitter.com/AuKb4er129 ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar accompanied Prime Minister Modi to meet Pope Francis.

The meeting took place at the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

#LOOK Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Vatican to meet Pope Francis He is accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/JZiMbXUtLN ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council awaits Pope

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council issued a statement saying that the Catholic Church in Kerala looks forward to Pope Francis’ visit to India and appreciates Prime Minister Modi for his “historic invitation”.

According to sources, the meeting which was only scheduled for twenty minutes lasted an hour.

(Photo: Vatican Media / Elisa)

It may be remembered that the last papal visit was in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came to India. However, it was during Prime Minister Modis’ mandate that the Pope was invited to visit the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Rome on Friday evening.

In Rome last night, I had a great interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in Italy, those who study India, and those who have developed strong bonds with our nation over the years. It was wonderful to hear their views on various topics. pic.twitter.com/D2jq845R7D Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the Vatican from October 29 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

In his departure statement Thursday, Modi said he would visit Rome and Vatican City from October 29 to 31.

“During my visit to Italy, I will also be visiting Vatican City, to visit His Holiness Pope Francis and meet the Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin,” Modi said.

RSS hosts PM Modi-Pape meeting

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, saying the meeting enhanced India’s prestige.

“What is wrong if the head of government meets someone in the civil system existing in the world? We welcome him because we believe in ‘Vasudhava Kutumbakam’ (the world is family). respect all religions, ”RSS secretary general Dattatreya Hosabale told reporters in Bangalore.

“It is a matter of pleasure that the Prime Minister meets the leaders of other nations and increases the prestige of our nation,” he added.

READ: PM Modi maintains a productive interaction with the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission in Italy

READ ALSO : PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Rome