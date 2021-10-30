Donald Trump condemns the Wall Street Journal for checking his 2020 election hype





For Donald Trump, the 2020 election and his conspiracy theories about it never ended. The former president criticized the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board on Friday, saying the newspaper was trying to justify the fraud of an election in Pennsylvania because it checked one of its letters to the editor.

The Wall Street Journal just made a whitewashed statement, so incorrect, almost as incorrect as its take on tariffs against China, a country that has ripped off the United States for years (not even including the disaster). Chinese virus), trying to justify the fraud of an election in Pennsylvania, Mr. Trump railed Friday in a statement.

Mr. Trump lost the state by more than 80,000 votes, to which the former president replied: Wrong! and said the entire election was shrouded in large-scale fraud or electoral irregularities.

As evidence of this large-scale fraud or election irregularities, Mr. Trump pointed to a sheriff in Racine, Wisconsin, who claimed to have found eight cases of voter fraud, in a state where Mr. Biden beat Mr. Trump by over 20,000 votes.

This is only the tip of the iceberg, Mr Trump warned in the statement before spouting out a litany of fraud allegations in other states like Georgia and Arizona, according to Mr Biden of the states. both of which went through an in-depth voting audit without showing up. anything that might suggest a Trump victory.

In fact, the Republicans’ survey of the total votes in Arizona, which has become a conservative cause, uncovered what it said was an even bigger victory for Biden and no conclusive evidence of fraud.

The dispute stems from a decision by the Journal to issue a letter to Mr. Trump’s editor earlier this week, reiterating his baseless claims that the election was rigged, and then another article rigorously verifying his many claims.

He throws out enough unsourced numbers in 30 seconds to keep a fact-checker busy for 30 days, the Journal wrote, lambasting what he called the monomania of electing former presidents.

When one claim is refuted, Mr. Trump is back with two more, the Journal added.

He argued that some of Mr. Trump’s claims had no other source than rumors spread over the cable news, and others were based on what he called amateur caving in the data from the voters.

The newspaper has been criticized for publishing Mr Trumps’ letter in the first place, as he and his surrogates tend to exaggerate significantly or entirely invent allegations of wrongdoing about the election, none of which has been significantly confirmed by a court or official investigation.

We think of his news when a former president who could run in 2024 wrote down what he did, even if (or perhaps especially if) his demands are bananas, the WSJ concluded.

