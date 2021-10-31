Politics
Tokyo Olympics: Celtics’ Enes Kanter calls Chinese President Xi Jinping “insecure tyrant”, wants Beijing Olympics to move
In his post, Kanter included four images of blue sneakers with red paint dripping down the side, apparently looking like blood. The words No Beijing 2022, Move the games and No rights, no games were written on the shoes. Last week, Kanter posted a video calling Jinping a brutal dictator and expressed support for Tibet’s independence.
Celtics Enes Kanter calls Chinese President Xi Jinping an uncertain tyrant, wants the Beijing Olympics moved. I am here to add my voice and talk about what is happening in Tibet. Under the brutal Chinese government rule, the basic rights and freedoms of Tibetans are non-existent, he said while wearing a T-shirt depicting the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. Kanter ended the video by repeating Free Tibet three times.
The NBA did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday. We will never accept these attacks to discredit the development and progress of Tibet, he said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded to Kanters’ comments in the video, saying the athlete was just trying to get attention. Tencent, which as the NBA’s digital streaming partner in China attracts half a billion viewers per season, has withdrawn the broadcast of a Celtics game following Kanters’ comment. The basketball player has also apparently been blocked from searches on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. A Celtics fan account on the site has told his followers that he will no longer post to the team because any behavior that undermines the harmony of the nation and the dignity of the homeland, we resolutely resist!
The outspoken athlete, who was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents and raised in Turkey, also criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan for what he and other activists see as authoritarian policies. The Turkish government revoked Kanters’ passport and issued arrest warrants against him on charges of libel and terrorism.
Minyvonne Burke is a last-minute reporter for NBC News.
