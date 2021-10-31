Prime Minister Modi meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he had had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenge posed by climate change, with the head of the Roman Catholic Church and also invited the Pontiff to visit India at an early date.

Modi, the first Indian Prime Minister to meet Francis since becoming Pope in 2013, also tweeted photos of him kissing Pope Francis.

I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India, Modi tweeted after the landmark meeting.

Pope Francis received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a private audience at the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It was the first meeting between an Indian Prime Minister and the Pope in more than two decades. In June 2000, the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the Vatican for the last time and met the then Pope, His Holiness John Paul II.

India and the Holy See have friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948. India is home to the second largest Catholic population in Asia, the statement said.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences for people around the world. They also discussed the challenge posed by climate change, he said.

The Prime Minister, who is in Italy to attend the G20 summit, briefed the Pope on the ambitious initiatives taken by India in the fight against climate change and India’s success in administering a billion vaccination doses against Covid-19. Prime Minister Modi will also attend the Climate Summit to be held in Glasgow from Sunday.

His Holiness appreciated India’s help to countries in need during the pandemic, the statement said.

Extends the invitation to visit India

The Prime Minister invited Pope Francis to visit India at an early date, which was gladly accepted.

The last papal visit was in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came. During Prime Minister Modis’ tenure, the Pope was invited to visit India, sources said.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis scheduled for just 20 minutes lasted an hour, they said.

Covid, climate change discussed

They discussed a wide range of issues to improve the planet by tackling climate change and eradicating poverty, sources said.

During a brief conversation, cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed, the Vatican Press Office said in a brief statement on the meeting between the Pope and Prime Minister Modi.

Subsequently, at the Secretariat of State, Prime Minister Modi greeted Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, on the security of relations with the States, he added.

At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday that the Vatican had not set an agenda for the meeting. I believe the tradition is not to have an agenda when discussing issues with His Holiness. And I think we would respect that, he said.

I’m sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the overall global outlook and issues that are important to all of us, Covid-19, health issues, how we can work together to maintain peace and tranquility and this is something which, I think, would be the general tendency of the discussions, he added.

Gift exchange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a specially designed silver candelabra and book on India’s climate initiatives to Pope Francis on Saturday as they held their first face-to-face meeting here.

Modi explained to the 84-year-old pontiff that the candelabra was specially designed and that the book was about climate change, a matter close to the Pope.

According to Vatican News, the Prime Minister presented the head of the Roman Catholic Church with a specially designed silver candelabra and a book, The Climate Climb: India’s Strategy, Actions and Achievements during their meeting, which lasted for a time.

The Pope returned the favor with a bronze plaque with the inscription The desert will become a garden, volumes of papal documents, his message for the World Day of Peace and the document on human fraternity, signed on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi by the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, he said.