President Jokowi appreciates Indonesia-France defense cooperation





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the progress of defense cooperation between Indonesia and France. This became one of President Jokowi’s talking points when he held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Splendide Royal Hotel in Rome, Italy on Saturday 10/30/2021. “President Macron, at this meeting, I want to say three things. First, I welcome the progress of Indonesia-France defense cooperation. The defense cooperation agreement between the defense ministers of the two countries was signed last June, “said President Joko Widodo. According to the president, the agreement should also open up a space for strategic cooperation, including joint production. The president said that a French investment in the defense equipment industry in Indonesia would also be greatly appreciated. Second, President Jokowi and President Macron discussed climate change. President Jokowi believes that the consistent implementation of the Paris Agreement is very important. “Indonesia chooses to work to fulfill its commitments. Indonesia’s NDC commitments have so far been Track correct. Indonesia is also aiming zero net emissions in 2060 or before with international support, ”he explained. Further, the President explained that amid the increase in forest fires in many countries, forest fires in Indonesia are actually at their lowest level in 20 years. Indonesia has also been successful in drastically reducing deforestation rates. “I will restore the mangrove forest up to 600,000 hectares over the next 3 years. It will be forest conservation mangrove the biggest in the world, “he added. On energy, last August, President Jokowi launched Indonesia’s transformation towards new and renewable energies, as well as economic acceleration based on green technologies. To this end, President Jokowi invites France to increase its cooperation in the development of affordable technologies and investments so that the energy and economic transformation can accelerate. The third issue addressed by the two leaders is Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 next year. President Jokowi explained that the Indonesian presidency will prioritize inclusion in the post-pandemic global economic recovery. With this in mind, Indonesia has chosen to raise the theme “Recover together, recover stronger“. “I await France’s support for the success of the Indonesian presidency of the G20. During the Indonesian presidency of the G20, France will also hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. It will be a strategic moment for Indonesia-France cooperation, both in the bilateral, ASEAN-EU and G20-EU framework, ”he explained. In addition, the two presidents also exchanged ideas on Indo-Pacific cooperation. President Jokowi highlighted the importance of economic cooperation, achievement of the SDGs, maritime affairs and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific region, as outlined in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. It is believed that concrete cooperation can reduce tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi were also present to accompany the President to the bilateral meeting.(BPMI SETPRES / UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-kerja-sama-pertahanan-indonesia-prancis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos