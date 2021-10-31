Explained: what the BJP sees during Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Pope Francis

Christians being a community that the party wants to establish as a base of support to retain power in Goa and Manipur, linked to the elections, and to become a formidable electoral force in Kerala, Meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, and his invitation to the pontiff to visit India is of great importance, BJP sources said.

Voices were raised within the Christian community to warn Church leaders who were trying to draw closer to the BJP, even as senior clergy, some of the most influential Roman Catholics, expressed their desire to engage with party leaders. in the Center and in Kerala. Sources said there had been a series of dialogues between the two in Kerala over the past few months.

The warm meeting of the Prime Ministers with the Pope was greeted by the Church. Major Archbishop Baselios Cardinal Cleemis, who led the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) and who asked Modi to invite the Pope to India in 2014, saw it as a new opportunity for government-to-government dialogue. and the community. This has historical significance, Cardinal Cleemis said of Saturday’s meeting.

The meeting should not be seen simply as that between two heads of countries, rather it was the head of the world’s largest democracy and ancient culture meeting the head of the world’s largest religious community. It brings hope of improving human brotherhood and caring for the poor, for that is what Christianity stands for. It would bring positive efforts in India for mutual trust and collaboration between people of different religious groups. It would also contribute to the very need for dialogues. We are very happy that the Prime Minister paved the way for a papal visit to India, said the cardinal The Indian Express.

The welcome note from Cardinal Cleemis and earlier Cardinal George Alencherry, president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC), rekindled the BJP’s hopes of building community confidence in the party, leaders said.

Potential base of support

For the BJP, the community that forms the third largest religious group after Hindus and Muslims is a potential support base, a party leader said. The Goa experience has taught the BJP that the majority of Hindus and some Christians could be a formidable voting base for us, whether in the case of Kerala, Manipur or other northeastern states. The disintegration of Congress as a political force in those states, he said, could help the BJP as the community loses confidence in this party as an electoral force.

Although its attempts in the past have not yielded much results in Kerala, as the community still does not seem to share its leaders’ confidence in BJP politics, the party is now trying to capitalize on the growing disenchantment of Christian leaders. with regard to Congress. – led the UDF in Kerala due to the growing influence of Muslims on the front lines.

Congress in decline, hostile ICC (M)

The decline of Congress and the hostile attitude of the CPI (M) towards many factions of the community, in particular the Orthodox Church, the benefit sharing of minority reserves on which the CPI (M) has taken an explicitly pro -Muslim, as well as the issue of amorous jihad in which the political specter of Kerala tried to corner the Bishop of Pala, created a favorable atmosphere for the BJP in Kerala. There is an overhaul in large segments of the community, said R Balashankar, co-organizer of the training program and publication at the national BJP.

The experience of the community of Goa, where it is a very important political force, as well as of the Christian majority in the northeast, where the BJP shares power with pro-Christian regional political groups, have generated great confidence in the community, said Balashankar.

Unease with the growing influence of the IUML

The BJP has undertaken a series of initiatives to gain the trust of the Kerala community. Last year PM Modi held meetings with bishops of various denominations. At the meetings, hosted by former BJP Kerala chief and current Goa Governor S Sreedharan Pillai, the Prime Minister heard their grievances, including concerns about Muslim students receiving over 80% of minority scholarships and the growing number of Christian girls attracted to Muslim boys. in suspected cases of amorous jihad in the state. Balashankar himself had stepped in to save a 1,000-year-old church in the state’s Alappuzha district from demolition to widen a national road, which had created goodwill among members of the Syrian Orthodox Church. from Malankara.

The Church and some of Kerala’s community leaders, so far indulgent towards the Congress-led UDF in their political choices, have expressed concern about the growing influence of the Muslim League of Indian Union within the United Democratic Front (UDF), the opposition coalition. in the state. The government led by Pinarayi Vijayan was forced to restructure the 80:20 ratio (Muslims: Christians) for the distribution of minority scholarships, based on the 2011 census, after the Kerala High Court abandoned the formula. Church leaders had demanded 40 percent of the scholarships based on its population, but the state provided only 20 percent before the court intervened.

Voices of concern

As the leaders got comfortable with each other, there were voices of concern from the community. Sathyadeepam, a publication of the Syro Malabar Church which is the most influential group among Roman Catholics, spoke out against the latest developments. Alleging that vested interests in the Church leadership were compromising with the BJP-RSS leadership despite mounting attacks on the community, the weekly criticized the leadership’s failure to raise the issue of attacks on the community. the community and its institutions in other parts of the country.

A joint investigative team of non-governmental organizations, including the Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, United Against Hate and United Christian Forum, recently presented a report after visiting Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand which reported a series of attacks against Christians and churches in these states. Sources from the Catholic Church in the nation’s capital said the influential Kerala Church had ignored attacks on the community in the north of the country.

It’s time to get rid of diplomacy

Stressing that minorities, both Christians and Muslims, have come under constant attack by right-wing forces since the BJP came to power in 2014, Father Suresh Mathew, editor of the religious publication Indian Currents, said the BJP spared no effort and even supported every attack and hate speech against Christians. Several states have enacted anti-conversion laws that are in violation of the Constitution. Karnataka’s BJP government recently launched an unconstitutional investigation into Christian places of worship (pending at the moment). Bishops, priests and lay groups must be aware of the dangerous situation. The time has come for Church leaders in India to get rid of diplomacy and voice their concern for religious freedom and the protection of human rights, said Father Mathew.

While Christians in Kerala make up 18.38 percent of its population, in Goa they make up 25.1 percent and 41.2 percent in Manipur. Manipur and Goa are heading to the polls early next year. Despite its desperate attempts, the BJP’s share of the vote fell from 15.53 percent (2019) to 12.47 percent in the assembly elections held on April 6 this year. Political observers pointed out that the decline in the share of the vote indicated that there was no overwhelming support for candidates from parties in the Christian community.