G20 Summit: PMModi and other world leaders pose for ‘family photo’ with frontline workers in Rome | Visuals





World leaders at the G20 summit were joined by frontline workers for a “family photo” at the Roma Convention Center in Rome. (Photo: PTI / AP)

Saturday, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G20 summit in Italian Rome. As the leaders of the world’s top twenty economies met in person for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the agenda consisted of climate change, economic recovery, the pandemic, and the minimum tax rate global companies. World leaders were joined by frontline health workers for a “family photo” at the Roma Convention Center in Rome. ‘FAMILY PHOTO’ G20 Summit: Frontline workers join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders for a ‘family photo’ at the Roma Convention Center in Rome, Italy pic.twitter.com/rdyB0VRo8u ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021 #LOOK | G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders gather for a “family photo” at the Roma Convention Center, Rome; frontline workers also join the photo op pic.twitter.com/a34CL8ZIPr ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021 PM MODI INTERACTS WITH GLOBAL LEADERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also pictured with US President Joe Biden and other leaders. (Photo: ANI) On the sidelines of the @ g20org Rome Summit, PM arenarendramodi interacts with various leaders. pic.twitter.com/7L3vbpRzUs PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021 Interactions at @ g20org Summit continue. Here are some previews. pic.twitter.com/FSzzhsMP47 PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021 “Fruitful” MEETINGS WITH THE FRENCH PRESIDENT, SINGAPORE PM Prime Minister Modi’s office tweeted on Saturday evening to state that Prime Minister Modi had “fruitful” talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “Productive discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit. India and France are cooperating widely in various sectors. Today’s discussions will give impetus to bilateral relations between the two nations.” , said the office of the Indian prime minister. tweeted. Productive discussions between PM arenarendramodi and president @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @ g20org Mountain peak. India and France cooperate widely in various sectors. Today’s talks will give new impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/e8QgT6rkVy PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021 Regarding the talks between India and Singapore, the Bureau tweeted a photo with the caption: “A fruitful meeting between Prime Ministers Modi and Lee Hsien Loong in Rome. The two leaders reviewed the overall friendly relations between India and Singapore. “ A fruitful meeting between the prime ministers arenarendramodi and @leehsienloong in Rome. The two leaders reviewed the whole of the friendly relations between India and Singapore. pic.twitter.com/YJi7sRGNPR PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021 WHAT HAPPENED AT G20 SATURDAY Saturday’s opening session focused on global health and the economy, with a side meeting between US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss Iran’s nuclear program. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for redoubled efforts to provide vaccines to the world’s poorest countries. He pointed out that while 70 percent of people in rich countries have been vaccinated, only 3 percent of the poorest countries have been vaccinated. He added: The more we tackle all our challenges, the clearer it is that multilateralism is the best answer to the problems we face today ”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders also participated in a session titled “Global Economy and Global Health (Working Lunch)” at the summit. G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders participate in a session on “The Global Economy and Global Health (Working Lunch)” at the Roma Convention Center in Rome, Italy pic.twitter.com/gQg0uKpDRM ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021 (With access point inputs) ALSO READ: Even If People Throw Modi, BJP Will Be At The Center Of Indian Politics: Prashant Kishor ALSO READ: PM Modi says Maja ma chho to the question Kem chho? in Italy | To concern

