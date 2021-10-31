Xi emphasizes solidarity, proposes vaccine initiative for developing countries to G20 as China’s vision to fight COVID-19

Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the first session of the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2021.Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday underscored coordinated efforts to boost global economic recovery and proposed a six-point global vaccine cooperation action initiative during his speech at the 16th Group of 20 (G20 ) by video link on Saturday.

Experts said his speech focused on the well-being and growth of developing countries and on building a community with a shared future for humanity by supporting true multilateralism and stabilizing the global supply chain in a context of destruction of the international order by the United States.

Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons in the fight against the pandemic. The stigma of the COVID-19 virus and the politicization of the search for its origins runs counter to the spirit of solidarity against the pandemic, Xi said, calling on the international community to work together to confront and defeat the pandemic by adopting a scientific approach.

“We must step up cooperation in prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment, and improve preparedness for major public health emergencies,” he said.

An airport worker transports packages of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Phnom Penh International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, October 14, 2021.Photo:Xinhua

Addressing the G20 leaders’ summit, Xi proposed a six-point global vaccine cooperation action initiative. As part of the Initiative, Xi offered to strengthen cooperation in vaccine R&D and help vaccine manufacturers to conduct joint R&D and production activities with developing countries.

He called on G20 leaders to stand up for equality and justice and provide more vaccines to developing countries to meet the WHO’s 2022 global immunization target, support the World Trade Organization ( WTO) by making a quick decision on the waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID. -19 vaccines, and encourage vaccine manufacturers to transfer technology to developing countries.

Xi also said that cross-border business cooperation to ensure the smooth trade of vaccines and related raw materials and auxiliaries should be strengthened, and countries should treat different vaccines equally and advance mutual recognition of vaccines according to the list. WHO emergency use.

China’s proposals in the Global Vaccine Initiative and Supply Chains are important to stabilize the global supply chain and protect the UN-centered international order in a context where the United States is striving so hard to coax their allies into playing the “Taiwan card” and the “Chinese threat”. theory “in order to form a US-dominated” world model “which is actually small cliques serving only selfish US interests, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs, told the Global Times from Renmin University of China.

To reduce their economic dependence on China, the US-led West is increasingly supporting India and the island of Taiwan, both politically and economically, hoping that they could replace China’s status as a factory of the world, but we know that’s impossible, Wang said.

A staff member checks the labels on the vials of COVID-19 vaccine at a packaging line of Sinovac Life Sciences Co., Ltd. in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 23, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

One of the main highlights of China’s proposals was the six-point global vaccine initiative, which was very detailed and achievable, reflecting that China’s aid to developing countries is development-oriented as the China not only provides vaccines, but helps developing countries possess the capacity to produce and transport vaccines, Wang said, noting that this was in stark contrast to the selfish movements of the West led by the United States. .

At the start of the pandemic, Xi called for making COVID-19 vaccines a global public good.

At Saturday’s meeting, Xi noted that China has provided more than 1.6 billion doses of the vaccine to more than 100 countries and international organizations, and will provide more than 2 billion doses to the world during this year. China is conducting joint vaccine production with 16 countries, with an initial capacity of 700 million doses per year.

To deal with the complex and far-reaching impact of COVID-19 unleashed on the global economy, Xi said major economies should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies, preventing measures taken for themselves from being lead to higher inflation, fluctuations in exchange rates or growing debts, avoid negative spillover effects on developing countries and ensure the proper functioning of the international economic and financial system.

Xi said forming exclusive blocs or even drawing ideological lines would only cause divisions and create more obstacles, and undermine scientific and technological innovation.

In his address to G20 leaders, Xi announced China’s decision to apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement. China attaches great importance to international cooperation on the digital economy and is ready to work with all parties for the healthy and orderly development of the digital economy, Xi said.

Photo: VCG

China offers to organize an international forum on resilient and stable industrial and supply chains, and welcomes the active participation of G20 members and relevant international organizations, Xi said.

Cao Heping, an economist from Peking University, told the Global Times that Xi’s proposal to hold an international forum to discuss resilient and stable industrial and supply chains and objecting to small cliques in the technological development was essential to the post-COVID recovery of the global economy. .

Given the impact of the pandemic, the United States and other developed economies in the world that are in an advantageous position for economic development should assume greater responsibilities, adopt responsible macroeconomic policies, maintain financial market stability. international and share the benefits of the economic climate. development with other economies, Cao said.

Major economies should work together to jointly advance the development of science and technology. The United States’ arbitrary trade war and technology war against China has proven to endanger and retard the development of scientific and technological progress, Cao said.

To help the developing world cope with the COVID-19 crisis, experts from the Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS) said in a recently released report that the United States and China, the one as the dominant financial power and the other as the largest official creditor, share common interests and responsibilities in improving sovereign debt governance and promoting global sustainable development within the framework of the G20.

Experts suggested in the report that China and the United States can work together to explore truly multilateral and public-private partnership approaches to address unsustainable debts, on the basis of a case-by-case approach, ensuring a fair and just sharing of the burden among all categories. creditors.

China and the United States should straighten out the policy and prioritize cooperation on sovereign debt treatment and sustainable development. The United States should stop making China the scapegoat for developing country sovereign debt by touting the “debt trap” theory. While differences remain in development finance priorities and approaches between China and the United States, such a gap should not be used as an excuse to point fingers, SIIS experts said in the report.

Photo: VCG

Xi also called on G20 members to protect the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core and build an open global economy. At the same time, Xi said G20 members should take a long-term perspective, improve the system and rules of global economic governance, and close the corresponding governance gap.

On climate change, Xi said in his video speech that developed countries must lead by example in reducing emissions, meeting their climate finance commitments, and providing technology, capacity building and other support. to developing countries, which is of crucial importance for the success of the next COP26.

