If Donald Trump runs again, our democracy is in danger





The past peril fomented by former President Donald J. Trump may be just a taste of what lies ahead.

If this person Donald Trump wins the presidency again, what will he do if he really has power again? Because he has tested American democracy to the extreme, he tried to challenge an election by citing fraud when there had been no fraud, by pushing his entire party to echo him on his demands. Robert Costa said Thursday on At the Virtual Table, the show hosted by me and Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times Washington bureau chief.

Costa and fellow Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward are co-authors of their bestselling new book, Peril.

They were the first to report the memo from John Eastman, a conservative lawyer and Trump ally, which detailed a jaw-dropping plan to overturn the legal results of the 2020 presidential election.

In the days leading up to the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, Eastman presented his justification to Trump. Among other offenses, Eastman’s two-page memo claimed that Pence could reject the certified electoral votes of millions of voters.

Eastman’s complex reasoning was aimed at persuading Vice President Mike Pence to reject election results in key states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. This would allow Congress to deny Bidens a legitimate election and secure a second term for Trump.

The point is, the Constitution gives that power to the vice president as the ultimate arbiter, Eastman wrote in the note.

Pence resisted the pressure and instead presided over the January 6 congressional session that certified Bidens’ victory.

After Pence refused to participate, Trump called into a war room at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, where Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and adviser Jason Miller were plotting a strategy, Costa and Woodward reported. .

They are discussing what to do now. They are releasing a campaign statement on Trump’s behalf, defining Pence as being in sync with Trump, even if that was a lie, Costa told us.

It showed that Trump was coordinating with Bannon and Giuliani on the eve of the insurgency, (and) we showed a connection between the presidency and these outside agitators on Trump’s legal and political side before January 6.

The book is fodder for a United States House select committee investigating the events of January 6. It is too early to know if he will discover any evidence of criminal activity.

But another presidential election is coming, and Trump is likely running.

Constitutionalists are already worried about another Jan. 6 crisis, and they warn that the next election could be harder to save, reports The Atlantic.

Therein lies a new peril.

Trump has been impeached twice. He lied so many times, I lost count. He and his allies conspired to overturn an election. And, based on our reporting, (Trump) has shredded and tested all democratic standards in this country, Costa said.

Yet the Trump base is loyal and greedy.

Trump enjoys an 86% favorable rating and a 10% negative rating among adult Republicans, according to a Quinnipiac University poll conducted October 15-18.

Why?

Trump has created a new message for his party, said Costa, who has covered the former president for years.

The former president focused on protectionism, lowering taxes and shifting the federal judiciary to the right, Costa said. And he’s much more inflammatory and harsh on immigration, non-interventionist on foreign policy.

Trump is giving Republicans enough of what they want, Costa adds. They are ready to forgive the rest.

This leaves the rest of us in great danger.

at the virtual table at https://chicago.suntimes.com/events

See more columns by Laura S. Washingtons here.

Send letters to [email protected]

