Jokowi, Macron and the Australian Prime Minister discuss at the G20 summit, what’s new?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Splendide Royal Hotel in Rome, Italy on Saturday local time. In addition to his meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Jokowi also briefly held a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the same location. In a meeting with the two heads of state, Jokowi specifically touched on the threat of climate change that is already in sight. When he met Macron, for example, Jokowi argued that the consistent implementation of the Paris Agreement was very important in solving the problem of climate change. “Indonesia has chosen to work to meet its commitments. Indonesia’s NDC commitments so far are on track. Indonesia is also aiming for net zero emissions by 2060 or earlier with the international support, “Jokowi said in an official statement on Sunday (10/31/2021). Jokowi explained that amid the increase in forest fires in many countries, forest fires in Indonesia are actually at their lowest level in 20 years. Indonesia has also been successful in drastically reducing deforestation rates. “I will restore mangrove forests up to 600,000 hectares over the next 3 years. It will be the largest mangrove forest conservation in the world, ”he added. Photo: President Joko Widodo holds a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Splendide Royal Hotel in Rome ahead of attending the G20 summit in Rome on October 30, 2021 (Presidential Secretariat Press Office / Laily Rachev)

The Indonesian government, he said, has initiated Indonesia's transformation towards new and renewable energy, as well as an economic acceleration based on green technologies. To this end, Jokowi invites France to intensify its cooperation in the development of affordable technologies and investments so that the energy and economic transformation can accelerate. The issue of climate change has also become one of the discussions between Jokowi and the Australian Prime Minister. Jokowi calls on Australia to work together to build a green economy and an energy transition. "Therefore, I welcome the joint declaration on cooperation in the green economy and energy transition. The cooperation contained in this joint declaration is in line with the spirit of the Indonesian presidency of the G20 in 2022, "he said.



