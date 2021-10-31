Donald Trump and Melania in Astros-Braves World Series sequel





The Braves say Trump requested tickets, but Trump thanked Rob Manfred ‘for the invitation’ Matt Young, Chron.com / Houston Chronicle

Oct 30, 2021Updated: Oct 30, 2021 7:32 PM

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former United States President Donald Trump salutes Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. Michael Zarrilli / Getty ImagesShow MoreShow ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former United States President Donald Trump ahead of the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.Michael Zarrilli / Getty ImagesShow MoreShow Less3of17 4of17Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump watch the first round of Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Truist Park in Atlanta.Karen Warren / Staff PhotographerShow MoreShow Less and United States President Melania and Donald Trump ahead of Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.Michael Zarrilli / Getty ImagesShow MoreShow Less6of177of17ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former First Lady and President of the United States Melania and Donald Trump watch before the fourth game of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. Elsa / Getty ImagesShow MoreShow Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for Game 4 of the Baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip / Associated PressShow MoreShow Less9 of 17 10 of 17 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former First Lady and President of the United States Melania and Donald Trump watch ahead of the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. Elsa / Getty ImagesShow MoreShow less at Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elsa / Getty Images Atlanta, Georgia.Elsa / Getty ImagesShow Mo Show Less Georgia.Elsa / Getty ImagesShow MoreShow Less15 of 17 16 of 17 ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 30: Former President ent of the United States, Donald Trump, gives the go-ahead before the fourth World Series game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elsa / Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania are in a sequel to Game 4 of the Astros-Braves World Series on Saturday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Trump was joined at the game by political allies, including Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk said earlier in the week that Trump had requested tickets to attend the game, but on Saturday Trump released a statement thanking Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and the president New York Yankees Randy Levine for the invitation.

In a statement to Yahoo Sports, MLB officials reiterated that Trump was the one who requested to attend the game.

Prior to the start of the match, the former president and former first lady competed with the Braves’ Tomahawk Chop with the crowd.

Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop ahead of Baseball World Series Game 4 between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo / David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip / Associated Press

Trump was outspoken when Manfred pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta after Georgia passed sweeping changes to the state’s voting laws.

It will be interesting to see the reception Trump receives in Atlanta

Trump narrowly lost Georgia to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. He lost Fulton County by 46 points, but only lost Cobb County where Truist Park sits by 14 points.

Trump received an icy reception when he attended Game 5 of the Astros-Nationals Series in 2019 in Washington, DC When Trump appeared on the stadium video panel, you could hear boos from the stands as well as a chant. of “Lock him up”. Trump attended the game, which the Astros won 7-1, with his wife Melania and was joined in a lower level box by several members of Congress, including Lindsey Graham, Matt Gaetz and David Perdue, as well as five veterans. wounded.

Matt Young was a sports website writer / editor at Chronsince 2015. He is proud of Alief and sometimes sits alone in his four-corner room looking at candles. Contact him at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chron.com/sports/astros/article/Donald-Trump-Melania-Braves-World-Series-invite-16577995.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos