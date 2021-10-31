Meets Pope in Vatican, tweets “invited him to visit India”





Prime Minister Modi meets with Pope Francis in Vatican City. Strong points PM Modi was accompanied by Ajit Doval and S Jaishankar

The meeting, scheduled for 20 minutes, lasted for an hour, according to reports

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 summit Vatican City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to India after a one-on-one meeting on Saturday in Vatican City. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar. The meeting was only scheduled for 20 minutes but lasted an hour, the PTI news agency reported. “I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India,” a tweet said. from the personal account of Prime Minister Modi. I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India. @Pontifexpic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021 The Foreign Ministry later said the invitation was “accepted with pleasure”. Prime Minister Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving our planet, such as tackling climate change and eradicating poverty, sources said. “It may be remembered that the last papal visit took place in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came to India. It is now during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister the pope has been invited to visit India, ”sources said. The meeting took place ahead of the delegation-level talks where they are expected to discuss a range of issues such as COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. There was no agenda for talks with the Pope. “I believe the tradition is not to have an agenda when discussing issues with His Holiness. And I think we respect that. I’m sure the issues that will be addressed will cover a range of areas of interest. in terms of the broad global outlook and issues that are important to all of us, ”Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said yesterday. #LOOK Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Vatican to meet Pope Francis He is accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/JZiMbXUtLN ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021 Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Glasgow, UK for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. On Friday, the Prime Minister interacted with people from various communities, including the Indian community and friends of India from different organizations, in the Italian capital. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi paid floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Rome.

