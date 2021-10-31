Politics
Boris Johnson hopes for a green surprise from China and India
Xi is now expected to address the summit in virtual form, making a statement in the first two days of speeches imposed by more than 100 leaders gathered in Scotland.
China submitted its roadmap for COP26, or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) at the end of last week. But it didn’t go further than Mr Xis’ pledge last December to reach net zero emissions by 2060, and barely brought forward the country’s previous NDC in 2016.
Mr Johnson’s team is hoping the Chinese leader will pull a rabbit out of the hat during his on-screen speech in Glasgow, for example by bringing China’s peak greenhouse gas emissions forward from 2030 to 2026.
Mr Johnson launched a last-minute lobbying round on Mr Xi on Friday over the phone. According to a reading from Downing Street, he underlined the importance for all countries to step up their ambition on climate change at COP26 and take concrete steps to reduce emissions and accelerate the transition to renewable energy, including including the phasing out of coal.
French President Emmanuel Macron also phoned Xi, telling him to take it easy.
There is still a lot that Beijing could do outside of its targets over the next two weeks, at the G20 summit in Rome and COP26 in Glasgow, said Byford Tsang, senior policy adviser to the think tank on the E3G climate.
This could include supporting a political commitment to keep 1.5 Celsius on hand, setting an expiration date for coal in its coal-fired power system, and showing the world that it is serious. to be a world leader in climate matters.
But any change announced in Glasgow would represent a substantial hand brake on Mr Xi’s part.
Although the country is increasing its renewable energy base, Global Energy Monitor reported that last year China ordered 38 gigawatts of new coal-fired power, triple the rest of the world combined, and launched 73.5 GW additional new proposals.
Indian intransigence
Indias Mr Modi, meanwhile, has resisted Johnson’s efforts to lock him into more difficult net zero goals.
Its ministers said India would focus on climate justice: getting rich countries to transfer green technology to the developing world and unlocking more money from the West.
The Indian press has quoted government sources as saying that the net zero targets serve to put the burden on emerging economies, which will particularly hit coal-dependent India, the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and United States.
Mr. Modi has not yet made any new commitments for COP26. According to the Climate Action Tracker website, his government is subsidizing coal at a higher rate than renewables and has opened up the sector to private investors.
India’s coal capacity is expected to increase from 200 GW today to nearly 266 GW by 2030. Its coal-fired electricity pipeline is the second in the world and has been increasing since the Paris Agreement.
House before Biden shackles
It is also unclear whether Mr Johnson will be able to leverage the strong personal commitment of US President Joe Biden to take faster and more ambitious action.
Biden comes to Europe looking weak, not strong, said Giles Whittell of the Tortoise website.
His approval ratings have dropped to 42% from 57 at the start of his presidency. He has neither the political capital nor the financial means to pull rabbits out of his hat at the COP.
But an E3G analysis said Mr Bidens’ fiscal stimulus package was nearing completion, and while some key climate action could be lost, leaving it like a carrot, no stick is coming near. The Build Back Better bill still contained around $ 550 billion ($ 730 billion) in climate investments.
That would give him some credibility in Glasgow, but Congress must follow through on Bidens’ pledge of $ 11.4 billion in climate finance to developing countries per year by 2024, E3G analysts said. .
The European Union, which has one of the most ambitious emission reduction plans in the developed world, will replace Mr Johnson. But soaring gas prices have turned energy bills into a significant national political issue, which could undermine some of the European resolutions.
