PM Modi meets Pope Francis, discusses climate change, Covid- The New Indian Express





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, the first meeting between an Indian prime minister and the Pope in more than two decades. The Prime Minister also invited the head of the Catholic Church to visit India as soon as possible. The meeting, originally scheduled for 20 minutes, lasted nearly an hour as the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including the two most pressing challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. . The pontiff appreciated India’s help to countries in need during the pandemic, the foreign ministry said. While the MEA said Modis’ invitation was gladly accepted, the official Vatican press release made no mention of it. Cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed, a brief note from the Holy See’s press office said shortly after the visit. I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021 If the papal visit takes place, it will mark a turning point in India’s relations with the Vatican. Pope Francis had hoped to visit India in 2017, but the plan failed due to what was later described as procedural and timing issues. The Pope ultimately limited his visit to Bangladesh and Myanmar. The last pope to visit India was John Paul II in 1999. At the Saturday meeting, Modi gave Francis a silver candelabra and a book called The Climate Climb: Indias strategy, actions and Achievements. The Pope returned the favor with a collection of his main educational materials and a bronze medallion depicting a tree with the inscription The desert will become a garden. I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I have had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and have also invited him to visit India, the PM tweeted after meeting the 84-year-old pontiff, attaching photos of hugging Francois to her. Thank you very much for your visit, Francois told Modi in English, holding her hand, adding: I am happy. The last time an Indian Prime Minister visited the Vatican was in June 2000, when the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met the Pope, His Holiness John Paul II. Modi meets with world leaders at the G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, exchanging banter and showing a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by PMO India, Prime Minister Modi meets Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. On the sidelines of the @ g20org summit in Rome, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders, the PMO said in the tweet.

