Donald Trump calls out Biden administration, predicts Virginia gubernatorial race





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called the Biden administration and former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” on Saturday, saying the Biden administration is an “embarrassment.”

“I think you have to say an F, not an F +. It would be an F,” Trump said when scoring the Biden administration.

“It’s a failed administration. It’s a disaster. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump said he hoped the Biden administration would be successful because he loves the country “more than anything.”

TERRY MCAULIFFE TERMINATES INTERVIEW, TELLS LOCAL JOURNALIST IN VIRGINIA YOU SHOULD ASK BETTER QUESTIONS

“I would love to see him do well,” he told Pirro. “I don’t think there was ever a greater embarrassment as an administration, and we were all set to go.”

Trump also reacted to the state of Virginia’s gubernatorial race, where Republican Glenn Youngkin edged Democrat Terry McAuliffe less than a week before the election.

Virginia Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at a campaign event on October 30, 2021 in Manassas, Virginia. Youngkin is in the final days of his campaign bus tour through the state of Virginia as he challenges Democratic candidate and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe in the state election which will take place in less than a week. November 2.

Trump said McAuliffes ‘comment that parents shouldn’t be involved in their students’ education was a “huge mistake” and that Youngkin would “do very well” in Tuesday’s election.

“Look, McAuliffe made a huge mistake,” Trump said. “But that’s probably not a mistake from his point of view. He believes it.”

Trump compared McAuliffes’ comment on parents to Hillary Clinton calling her supporters a “basket of deplorable things,” which sparked public outcry.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe, accompanied by his wife Dorothy, addresses supporters during a campaign by bus to Iron Workers Local Union 79 on October 30, 2021 in Norfolk, in Virginia. The Virginia gubernatorial election, pitting McAuliffe against Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, takes place on November 2.

“I heard that statement, I said is it going to be bad, is it going to be deplorable?” Trump said. “Remember when Hillary made the deplorable statement? It wasn’t a nice word, and it blew up.”

FOX NEWS POLL: YOUNGKIN ASKS FOR MCAULIFFE AMONG LIKELY VIRGINIA Voters

Trump also opposed negative treatment of parents speaking out at school board meetings.

“I’ve been following the school board hearings more closely than ever before, to be honest,” Trump said.

“The parents are furious,” he continued. “They are not terrorists, they are just people who are so upset.”

A woman holds up her placard against Critical Race Theory (CRT) taught at a Loudoun County Public School Board (LCPS) meeting in Ashburn, Va. On October 12, 2021.

Trump has said he, like many parents, opposes certain programs taught to students, which upset parents.

“They are angry, they are hurt, they cry because their children are learning things which in our opinion and in my opinion, and a large majority of people in this country’s opinion, do not want their children to hear. talk about this stuff, ”he said. “They want to go back to reading, writing and arithmetic.”

Fox News’ Dana Blanton contributed to this report.

