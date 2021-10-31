Biden warns Turkish Erdogan against ‘rushed’ actions

US President Joe Biden will warn Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting on Sunday that any rushed action would not benefit US-Turkey relations and that crises should be avoided, a US official said on Saturday.

Erdogan earlier this month ordered 10 envoys, including the US Ambassador, to be declared “persona non grata” for calling for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala, though he later withdrew his threat to expel them.

“The president will certainly indicate that we must find a way to avoid crises like this and that rushed action will not benefit the partnership and the US-Turkey alliance,” the US official told reporters.

The official said a meeting between the two leaders may not have taken place if Erdogan had expelled the US ambassador. But the problem was resolved, at least for now, he said.

Biden, who is in Rome for the G20 summit, will also discuss Turkey’s request to buy F-16 fighter jets, its defense relationship with the United States and a range of regional issues such than Syria and Libya.

US lawmakers urged the Biden administration not to sell F-16s to Turkey and threatened to block such exports on the grounds that Turkey had bought Russian missile defense systems and “behaved like an adversary.”

Reuters reported earlier this month that Turkey had asked the United States to purchase 40 F-16s made by Lockheed Martin and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing fighter jets.

The alliance between the United States and Turkey, both NATO members, has been strained in recent years due to political differences over Syria, the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense by Turkey and human rights.

