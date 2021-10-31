PM will speak on climate change, the day after lobbying demand for Covaxin Nod

Read more

Prime Minister Modi, who is currently in Italy, will complete his two-day trip to the country and then travel to Glasgow in the UK to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on climate change, which also begins on October 31, according to the official calendar.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Sunday and will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister. He will attend a session on sustainability and a side event hosted by US President Joe Biden on “Supply Chain Resilience”.

Prime Minister Modi attended the first session of the G20 summit in Rome on Saturday, where he discussed the global economy and health with a host of world leaders. Speaking on his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said the G20 summit debates were extensive and productive.

He interacted with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, exchanging pleasantries and demonstrating a spirit of camaraderie. In a series of photos tweeted by PMO India, Prime Minister Modi meets Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

At the G-20 summit session, Prime Minister Modi said India was ready to produce more than 5 billion doses of the Covid vaccine next year to help the world fight the pandemic. He said there was a need for WHO to approve Indian vaccines at the earliest.

The Prime Minister in his intervention during the session on “the world economy and global health” also raised the issue of the facilitation of international travel and referred to the mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification as a means of doing so. achieve, according to the text of his speech. shared by his office.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction with the G20 decision to propose a minimum corporate tax of 15% to make the global financial architecture more “fair and equitable”, said Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla, informing reporters of Modi’s commitments here. The move aims to ensure that companies pay a certain amount of tax in the countries where they are located, Shringla said.

