Chinese President Xi Jinping: recognition of the Covid-19 vaccine must be reciprocal





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President China, Xi Jinping, called for reciprocal recognition of the above Covid-19 vaccine according to the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use list. He made the statement in a transcript of a speech to leaders at the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ summit, as published by the Xinhua News Agency. Addressing summit attendees in Rome via video link, Xi said China has administered more than 1.6 billion Covid-19 injections to the world. In addition, the country also cooperates with 16 countries for the manufacture of doses. “China is ready to cooperate with all parties to increase the accessibility and affordability of the Covid-19 vaccine in developing countries,” he said, as quoted by TheGuardian.com, on Sunday 10/31 / 2021. Two Chinese vaccines, one from Sinovac Biotech and the other from Sinopharm, have been added to the WHO emergency use list. WHO has approved China’s first vaccine against Covid-19 for emergency use. Meanwhile, in the first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Corona virus pandemic last year, the climate crisis, post-Covid-19 economic recovery and global minimum corporate tax rates were on the meeting agenda. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi opened the meeting on Saturday with a call to action against multilateralism. “The more we face all of our challenges, the clearer it becomes that multilateralism is the best answer to the problems we face today,” he said. He added that the only possible answer was multilateralism. Meanwhile, in his speech, Xi reaffirmed his support China for the World Trade Organization (WTO) which made the initial decision to abandon intellectual property rights to Covid-19 vaccine. He also called for vaccine manufacturers to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries. Xi also called for policies aimed at maintaining global economic and financial stability. He said China will strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination and maintain policy continuity, stability and sustainability. “Large countries should adopt responsible macroeconomic policies to avoid negative spillover effects on developing countries. It must also maintain the stable functioning of the international economic and financial system, he said. Pidato Xi from G20 delivered one day before the start of the Cop26 climate summit, to be held in Glasgow. He is not expected to attend. This year’s G20 summit was held amid mounting tensions between China and the United States and other Western democracies. Since Joe Biden became president, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over a number of issues, including human rights in China, the Taiwan Strait and nuclear weapons. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

