Donald Trump wants to keep Capitol Riot investigation documents





Former President Donald Trump is trying to block investigators of the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill from accessing phone call logs, daily presidential newspapers, draft election speeches, handwritten notes to key aides and other documents, the National Archives revealed in a court file.

The ex-commander-in-chief wants to prevent the National Archives from forwarding these documents and thousands more to a Democratic-led House committee investigating the violent attack by Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol Hill in response to its loss in the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Politico, citing Saturday’s federal court filing, first reported that among the files were hundreds of pages of several binders from the former press secretary. [Kayleigh McEnany] which is made up almost entirely of talking points and statements related to the 2020 elections.

Among the documents Trump is trying to block are also 30 pages of daily presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information showing visitors to the White House, activity logs, call logs. and switchboard change checklists showing calls to the president and vice-president, all specifically for or encompassing January 6, 2021; “13 pages of” draft speeches, remarks and correspondence concerning the events of January 6, 2021 “; and three handwritten notes regarding the events of January 6 from the files of (former White House chief of staff, Mark) Meadows, ”wrote Billy Laster, director of the White House liaison division at the National Archives, in the case.

Former President Trump tries to block hundreds of pages relating to White House activity on January 6, 2021 from the January 6 House committee.REUTERS / Leah Millis / File

Other documents in question included a handwritten note from Meadows files listing potential or scheduled briefings and phone calls regarding January 6 certification and other electoral matters, as well as a draft executive order on the theme of electoral integrity.

Two weeks ago, Trump filed a federal lawsuit in DC District Court seeking to block the release of his presidential files, arguing that they should remain private and start what could be a protracted fight over the executive privilege concept.

Saturday’s filing is part of the National Archives and Archives opposition to the Trump trial.

