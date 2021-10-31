Jokowi urges strengthening global health architecture at G20 summit

President Jokowi Widodo appealed to all G20 member countries to strengthen this global health architecture at the G20 summit which discussed the global economy and health, in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy, Saturday (10/30).

“In order to build a world more resilient to pandemics and future shocks, Indonesia calls for strengthening the global health architecture,” Jokowi said.

Achieving this, added the president, requires first to develop a mechanism for mobilizing global resources for health, which includes funds, vaccines, drugs, medical devices and health workers ready to be deployed to develop a country experiencing a health crisis.

“The IMF (International Monetary Fund.red) has given an example, on mobilizing global financial resources to help countries in financial crisis,” he explained.





He considered that international financial support for health issues and climate change was very important. Second, the president called on all heads of state present at the summit to prepare global health protocol standards related to transnational activities, including health protocols for travel between countries.

Third, the G20 must be an important part of the solution to address the shortage and disparity of vaccines, drugs and essential health equipment. Jokowi stressed that the G20 should support the diversification of production and transfer of technology to developing countries, then eliminate trade barriers for vaccine raw materials, support the TRAVEL waiver, and continue to increase dose sharing and support COVAX installation.

“The process of restructuring the architecture of global health resilience must be inclusive and adhere to the principles of solidarity, justice, transparency and equality,” he stressed.

Standardization of economic policy

In addition to global health resilience, Jokowi also encouraged G20 leaders to accelerate a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable global economic recovery. According to him, the G20 must be a catalyst for coordination towards the normalization of economic policies, after the world has implemented extraordinary policies in the fiscal, monetary and financial sectors over the past two years.

This group of countries with the world’s largest economy must also be a catalyst for liquidity support and debt restructuring for poor countries, Jokowi added. In addition, it also serves to reactivate global connectivity, especially sectors that depend on the movement of people and goods, such as tourism and manufacturing.

“Cooperation in innovation, digital technology and green technology, as well as increased investments for inclusive and sustainable growth, and support for global partnerships for the development of developing countries,” he said. he declares.





Cooperation Forum

Besides Indonesia, the United States (US) also called for the importance of mobilizing health resources in the form of funds, drugs, vaccines, medical devices for health workers who will be deployed to help countries experiencing health crises in the future. .

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said in a statement that they had requested support to launch a cooperative forum so that this global pool of health resources can be established.

The global financial crisis demonstrated the need to strengthen international economic cooperation and encouraged the designation of the G20 as the main forum for such cooperation. We strongly support the launch of a forum where ministers of health and finance can start working to facilitate global cooperation and coordinate prevention, detection, information sharing and, where appropriate, provide feedback. declaration Yellen and Sri Mulyani.

The forum, added Yellen and Sri Mulyani, will respond to calls from various independent bodies, including the Independent Group at the highest level, to encourage strategic engagement between the ministries of health and finance. The Forum will also strengthen and strengthen the efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations to provide political support to recommendations on the creation and implementation of better standards.

Until this report was submitted, there has been no confirmation whether the proposed formation of a funding mechanism proposed by the US and Indonesian finance ministers has been approved or not. [gi/em]