A 12-member committee has been formed for talks between the government led by Imran Khan and the TLP





A 12-member committee was formed to act as a negotiator between the administration led by Imran Khan and the banned Islamist party Tehreek-i-LabbaikPakistan (TLP), which began demonstrations last week to pressure the government to quit ‘he frees the party leader. Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Saturday the panel was in negotiations with the PTI administration and leaders of the outlaw group, according to Geo News. .

The Pakistani minister went on to say that several religious leaders across the country have visited Prime Minister Imran Khan and stressed their willingness to resolve the situation calmly. reported.

Qadri also informed that the prime minister assured the ulemas that their recommendations would be taken into account, which could save the nation from bloodshed and violence. The 12-member committee is in talks with the TLP leadership, and we hope they can move forward (in their negotiations with the banned political party), ANI said citing the minister.

4 dead, 250 injured in recent clashes

The meeting took place after days of fruitless talks between the banned TLP and Imran Khan’s administration. Several skirmishes have been recorded in recent days, including one near Lahore, as the TLP tried to revive its advance on Islamabad in order to force the government to meet its demands. Earlier, Wednesday, October 27, four police officers were killed and more than 250 others were injured in skirmishes.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a press conference that the administration chose to designate the TLP as a terrorist group rather than a political party. He said the decision was taken at a meeting called by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which included military commanders, intelligence agency officials and other necessary authorities.

In addition, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has warned that the TLP’s actions could result in the group’s recognition as a global terrorist organization. The TLP, according to the minister, used automatic weapons against Pakistani police, who could only use baton attacks and tear gas.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that the TLP was behind major anti-French riots earlier this year, prompting the embassy to issue a warning for all French people to leave the country. TLP was the fifth political party in the 2018 general election, overtaking the Pakistani People’s Party in terms of votes received in Punjab (PPP).

(Photo: AP)

