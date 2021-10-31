Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Queen was “in very good shape”





Boris Johnson today insisted the Queen was in “very good shape” after the 95-year-old was advised to rest for a few weeks. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that she will only perform “office duties”. The Prime Minister said he spoke to the Queen as part of his regular audience with her on Wednesday. Read more: Mr Johnson told Channel 4 News at the G20 summit in Rome: “I have spoken to Her Majesty and she is in very good shape. “She just needs to take the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. “I think the whole country wishes him luck.” The Queen underwent tests and canceled a two-day trip to Northern Ireland. The head of state still has the “firm intention” to lead the nation on Remembrance Sunday, November 14. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Following their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised her to continue resting for at least the next two weeks. “Doctors have indicated that Her Majesty can continue to perform light and clerical duties during this time, including some virtual hearings, but not make any official visits.





“Her Majesty regrets that this means that she will not be able to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13th. “However, the Queen’s firm intention remains to be present for the National Remembrance Service on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.” On Friday afternoon, she recorded her speech at COP26 for the United Nations climate change conference which opens Monday in Glasgow. She is due to host a reception for world leaders on Monday evening while Prince Charles is due to host events at the COP26 at the G20 summit in Rome which began this morning. The Queen appeared cheerful and in good spirits when she held a virtual presentation ceremony on Thursday – she awarded the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry in 2020 to David Constantine. Speaking from Windsor Castle on a video call, she joked with the writer at Buckingham Palace, saying about her award “Are you putting it in a closet?





It was announced last Wednesday that the Queen had “reluctantly” accepted medical advice for rest and canceled her trip to Northern Ireland which was due to begin that day. It later emerged that she had spent the night in a hospital when the Sun newspaper reported that the monarch was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in central London on Wednesday. Buckingham Palace confirmed that she had undergone “preliminary inquiries”. This is his first night in a medical facility in eight years.

