Politics
PM Modi at the G20 summit: everything that happened on Saturday and what to expect today
The leaders of the world’s twenty largest economies met on Saturday in Rome, Italy for a two-day summit focusing on climate change issues, Covid-19 and economic recovery.
Among the leaders of the G20 summit was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Here’s everything you need to know about India’s participation in the G20 summit.
1. GLOBAL FIGHT AGAINST COVID
Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla told a press briefing in Rome that Prime Minister Modi had let others know at the G20 summit that India was ready to produce five billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2022.
“We also believe that the emergency use authorization from the World Health Organization for Covaxin would facilitate this process of assistance to other countries,” he added.
At the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s contribution to the global fight against the Covid pandemic and spoke about the nation’s vision of “One Land, One Health”.
2. DIVERSIFICATION OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN
At the summit, Prime Minister Modi called on the world’s largest countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.
Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has continued to be a “trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains” despite the challenges of the pandemic. He stressed the need for resilient global supply chains and spoke about India’s economic reforms.
3. PM MODI INTERACTS WITH GLOBAL LEADERS
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with world leaders including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photographs of the same were tweeted by the Prime Minister’s Office.
PM arenarendramodi interact with leaders during the @ g20org Summit in Rome.
PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021
4. “Fruitful” MEETINGS WITH THE FRENCH PRESIDENT, SINGAPORE PM
Prime Minister Modi’s office tweeted on Saturday evening to state that Prime Minister Modi had “fruitful” talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
“Productive discussions between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit. India and France are cooperating widely in various sectors. Today’s discussions will give impetus to bilateral relations between the two nations.” , said the office of the Indian prime minister. tweeted.
Productive discussions between PM arenarendramodi and president @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @ g20org Mountain peak. India and France cooperate widely in various sectors. Today's talks will give new impetus to bilateral relations between the two countries.
PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021
Regarding the talks between India and Singapore, the Bureau tweeted a photo with the caption: “A fruitful meeting between Prime Ministers Modi and Lee Hsien Loong in Rome. The two leaders reviewed the overall friendly relations between India and Singapore. “
5. SIGNIFICANT GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS
Saturday’s opening session focused on global health and the economy, with a side meeting between US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for redoubled efforts to provide vaccines to the world’s poorest countries.
On the issue of climate change, Reuters accessed a draft press release that shows major countries are only likely to “slightly toughen their previous commitments on climate action, while failing to set tough new targets that activists say are key to averting an environmental catastrophe.” .
On the first day of the summit, leaders also approved a minimum tax rate that all countries can levy on businesses from 2023. The agreement aims to prevent large companies from parking their profits in tax havens.
6. WHAT’S ABOUT THE AGENDA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Sunday. After that, he will attend a G20 session on climate change and the environment. It will be followed by a bilateral meeting with the Spanish Prime Minister.
PM Modi will attend a session on sustainability and a side event hosted by US President Joe Biden on “Supply Chain Resilience”.
He is also expected to hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit on Sunday.
After the G20, PM Modi will travel to Glasgow on Sunday to attend the summit of 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
7. WHAT IS THE G20?
The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members represent more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of the planet’s population.
Italy has chaired the G20 since last December. The forum has met annually since 1999 and since 2008 has included an annual summit with the participation of the respective heads of state and government. This year, the summit focused on the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity”.
(Photo: AP / PTI)
Ahead of the summit, Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the G20 remains a valuable forum for India’s engagement with the world’s major economies and for setting trends and standards for development and global economic recovery.
(With contributions from Geeta Mohan, Reuters, PTI)
