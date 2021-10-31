New government team resumes negotiations with TLP – Pakistan





Cabinet members tone down Qadri says case will be resolved amicably

ISLAMABAD: The government resumed talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) organization on Saturday, although this time the negotiating team consisted mostly of senior clerics from the Barelvi school of thought.

Almost all of the most influential and influential leaders were brought to Rawalpindi and Islamabad. A photo of Mufti Muneebur Rehman and Karachi industrialist Aqeel Karim Dhedi meeting with Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Bajwa continued to circulate on social media.

According to sources within the TLP, Mufti Muneeb also met the incarcerated outfits of leader Saad Rizvi in ​​Islamabad.

Despite all the measures taken against the protest march in banned clothing, the government decided to resume talks and brought senior leaders of the organization, already in detention, to the federal capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As a result of these renewed efforts, cabinet members also softened their tone, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Religious Harmony and the Middle -Orient Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi refrained from making statements against the prohibited attire.

Official sources said Saad Rizvi and three senior TLP members Shura Maulana Shafiq Amini, Engineer Hafezullah and Pir Inayatul Haq were brought to Islamabad from Lahore for direct negotiations.

Speaking to Dawn, a senior TLP leader said negotiations were the only way forward and everyone wanted a way out of the current situation, however, the behavior of some cabinet members was irresponsible.

Why did they call us an Indian agent? the whole nation wants to know who gets money from enemies, the TLP official said, speaking of going underground, adding that we have asked the government to change the negotiating team not insulting us after the meeting.

At the same time, the TLP acknowledged the meeting in a press release, claiming that a meeting with the government team was held in Rawalpindi. In its second statement released late at night, the TLP agreed to honor all assurances it had given to the government, including a halt to the march in Wazirabad.

Meanwhile, the new negotiating team, led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and comprising National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and MP Ali Mohammad Khan, met with TLP leaders.

In another development, a team of 19 senior clergymen met Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in Banigala.

The delegation was led by Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri. However, senior clerics, who were all Barelvis, objected to Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi’s presence at the meeting, after which he left. The Minister of Information, who was on his way to Banigala, was also ordered not to come because the delegation had also objected to his presence. Ministers announced that the press conference had also been canceled.

Tahir Ashrafi and Fawad Chaudhry were not visible in official images released by the Prime Minister’s secretariat after the meeting.

Contacted, Fawad Chaudhry said he was not even invited to the meeting. He said that the announcement made by the PID regarding his press conference was published in error because the press conference was in fact scheduled by the Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, but was then made by the minister. of Religious Affairs.

On the other hand, Tahir Ashrafi responded to questions from the media via a tweet, claiming that he and Fawad Chaudhry were not there because they had to go to another meeting.

The Home Secretary, meanwhile, attended the meeting but did not speak about it and referred the matter to the Minister of Religious Affairs.

One of the clerics who met the prime minister told Dawn that Mr Khan had only given one message and one mandate to the negotiators, and that Saad Rizvi would be released and communication would continue, but the religious dress should promise not to take people out. and disrupt daily life.

After the meeting, the Minister of Religious Affairs spoke to media representatives in Banigala with the clerics and expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved amicably.

The team of clerics led by Pir Noorul Haq Qadri met TLP leaders, including Saad Rizvi, after evening prayers that continued late into the night.

Those who attended the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan were Sunni President Tehreek Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, President of the Sunni Council of Ittehad Sahibzada Hamid Raza, President of Jamaatul Saaleheen and Pir of Sultan Bahu Pir Khalid Sultan Bahu, the Pir of Bharchundi Sharif Pir Abdul Khaliq, Milli Yakjehti Chairman of the Board Dr Abul Khair Mohammad Zubair, Sahibzada Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Pir of Manki Sharif Pir Mohammad Amin, Pir of Kot Mithan Pir Khawaja Ghulam Qutub Fareed, Pir of Sial Sharif Nizam Siyalvi, Sahibzada Hafiz Hamid Raza, Qufti Wazeer, Mufti Wazeer Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri, Pir of Bengali Sharif Makhdoom Abbas Bengali, Pir of Basahan Sharif Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, Wafaqul Madaris Al Islamia president Sahibzada Hussain Raza, Pir of Sundfani Sharif Habib Sodhra Syed P Zia Siy Shahvi Qasim of Sultan Baho Jhang Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali.

Posted in Dawn, October 31, 2021

