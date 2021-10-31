Court filing lists documents Trump seeks to withhold from January 6 inquiry





WASHINGTON Former President Donald J. Trump is seeking to prevent the release of a wide range of documents related to the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, the National Archives said on Saturday in a federal court filing detailing what Mr. Trump is fighting to keep it a secret.

In the case filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, John Laster, the director of the Presidential Records Division of the National Archives, laid out for the first time exactly which documents Mr. Trump is claiming privilege on. executive. The former president hopes to prevent the documents from being examined by the House committee empowered to investigate mob violence on Capitol Hill.

According to the record, Mr. Trump asserted executive privilege in particular on 770 pages of documents, including 46 pages of documents from the files of Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff; Stephen Miller, his former senior advisor; and Patrick Philbin, his former deputy legal counsel. Mr. Trump also opposes the publication of the White House Daily Newspaper, a recording of the President’s movements, phone calls, trips, briefings, meetings and activities as well as journals showing phone calls to the President. and Vice President Mike Pence regarding Jan 6, Mr Laster wrote.

Mr Trump also claimed executive privilege on 656 pages that include proposed talking points for Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary; a handwritten note concerning January 6; a draft text of a presidential speech for the Save America rally that preceded the mob attack; and a draft decree on the subject of the integrity of the elections, indicates the file.

Finally, Mr. Trump claimed executive privilege on an additional 68 pages, including a draft proclamation honoring the Capitol Police and two officers who died after the riot, Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, as well as related emails; a note on a possible multi-state lawsuit that Joseph R. Biden Jr. won in the November election; an email chain from a government official regarding election-related matters; and talking points about alleged electoral irregularities in a Michigan county.

The filing comes in response to a lawsuit Mr. Trump filed this month against the National Archives to block the disclosure of White House files related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot.

In that lawsuit, in a 26-page complaint, an attorney for Mr. Trump argued that the documents should be kept secret because of executive privilege. The lawyer said the Constitution gave the former president the right to demand their confidentiality even though he was no longer in office and even though President Biden refused to invoke executive privilege over them.

The lawsuit sparked what will likely be a major legal battle between Mr. Trump and the House committee investigating the January 6 attack, in which a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol seeking to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes of Congress to formalize Mr. Victoire de Bidens. Its outcome will have ramifications for anything the panel can find out about Mr. Trump’s role in the riot, ask thorny questions of the Biden administration, and potentially set new precedents on presidential prerogatives and the separation of powers.

Committee leaders, Representative Bennie Thompson, Democrat from Mississippi, and Representative Liz Cheney, Republican from Wyoming, condemned Mr. Trump’s trial as a simple attempt to delay and obstruct our investigation.

It’s hard to imagine a more compelling public interest than trying to elicit answers on an attack on our democracy and an attempt to overturn the results of an election, wrote Mr. Thompson, the committee chairman, and Ms. Cheney, the vice president, in a statement after the lawsuits were filed.

Understand the claim for executive privilege in January 6. Inquiry 1 of 8

A key question as yet untested. Donald Trump’s power as former president to keep information from his White House secret has become a central issue in the House’s investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Amid a retrial of Mr. Trump and a decision to hold Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress, here’s a breakdown of executive privilege:

What is executive privilege? It is a power claimed by presidents under the Constitution to prevent the other two branches of government from gaining access to certain internal executive information, particularly confidential communications involving the president or between his key associates.

What is Trump claiming? Former President Trump has filed a complaint to block the disclosure of White House records related to his actions and communications regarding the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. He argues that these matters should be kept secret because of executive privilege.

Is Trump’s Claim for Privilege Valid? We probably won’t know for a long time, if ever. The constitutional line between the president’s powers of secrecy and the investigative authority of Congress is blurred. Historically, these disputes have generally been resolved by compromise and not by judicial decisions.

Is executive privilege absolute power? No. Even a legitimate claim of executive privilege may not always prevail in court. During the Watergate scandal in 1974, the Supreme Court upheld an order requiring President Richard M. Nixon to hand over his tapes from the Oval Office.

Can ex-presidents invoke executive privilege? Yes, but the courts can view their claims with less deference than those of current presidents. In 1977, the Supreme Court ruled that Nixon could claim executive privilege even if he was not in office, although the court ultimately ruled against him in the case.

Is Steve Bannon covered by executive privilege? It’s not clear. If a contempt conviction against Mr. Bannon turned into a lawsuit, it would raise the new legal question of whether or to what extent a claim of executive privilege can extend to communications between a president and an adviser. informal outside government.

What is contempt of Congress? It is a sanction imposed on people who defy congressional subpoenas. Congress can return the contempt citations to the Justice Department and seek criminal charges. Mr. Bannon could be charged with contempt if he refuses to comply with a subpoena for documents and testimony.

The committee demanded detailed records of every move and meeting Mr. Trumps had on the day of the assault. The panels’ requests, sent to the National Archives and Records Administration, include information about any plan formed within the White House or other federal agencies to derail Congress’s Electoral College vote count.

The plaintiffs ‘claims for executive privilege fail because the privilege is not absolute, and here it is balanced by Congress’ compelling need for information on the extraordinary attack that occurred on Capitol Hill, wrote government lawyers on Saturday in response to Mr. Trump’s trial. The committee’s investigation into the January 6 attack clearly embodies a legitimate legislative objective.

In a pair of letters this month to the National Archives, which are the custodians of the White House documents of Mr. Trump’s tenure, Mr. Bidens, senior White House attorney Dana Remus, made it clear that the current president was not thinking of a demand from the executive. the privilege was legitimate in these circumstances.

Mr. Trumps’ trial names Mr. Thompson and David S. Ferriero, the head of the National Archives, as accused.

