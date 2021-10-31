G20 leaders to focus on climate, COVID and Iran’s nuclear ambitions at Rome summit





President Joe Biden is fixing barriers and forging new relationships on the world stage in Italy as he attends the annual G20 summit of major economies in Rome. His message is that the United States is firmly committed to its allies and to face-to-face diplomacy. World leaders will work to end the Coronavirus pandemic with more vaccine sharing, curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, tackle climate change, and fix supply chain issues driving up prices, CBS News’s Weijia Jiang reports. The two-day summit, which began on Saturday, is the first face-to-face meeting of G20 leaders since the start of the pandemic. Mr Biden’s years of foreign policy experience will be put to the test during the visit, as Democrats returning to Washington grapple with two giant elements of the president’s national agenda: the heavily social spending plan. cut by $ 1.75 trillion and the infrastructure bill by trillion dollars. President Joe Biden addresses Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rome on October 30, 2021 KEVIN LAMARQUE / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The president on Friday was working to mend his relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron, who called it a betrayal when the US and UK struck a submarine deal with Australia in September, rescinding a deal with France worth tens of billions of dollars. “What we did was awkward,” Mr. Biden said. “I had the impression that France had been informed long before.” Earlier, Mr. Biden, a devout Catholic, also met with Pope Francis, including an unusually long private meeting that lasted 75 minutes. “You are the most important warrior for peace I have ever met,” Biden told Pope Francis. Back in the United States, some conservative bishops are calling for Mr. Biden to be denied communion because he supports the right to abortion. The president said that he and the Pope had not talked about abortion, but that the Pontiff had said this: “We just talked about the fact that he was happy that I was a good Catholic and that I should continue to receive communion. “ They also referred to the president’s proposals for dealing with the climate crisis in his social spending bill, which Democrats have yet to agree to despite urgent calls from Mr Biden to pass the plan. “It’s about competitiveness versus complacency,” Biden said. “It’s about expanding opportunities, not denying an opportunity. It’s about running the world or letting the world slip away from us.” New trends Download our free app For the latest news and analysis, download the free CBS News app

