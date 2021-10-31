PM meets Biden, Macron and other world leaders on the sidelines of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rome until October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a brief interaction with French President Emmanuel Macron before world leaders gathered for a “family photo”. Image credit: Twitter / MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Saturday, exchanging banter and showing camaraderie.

In a series of photos tweeted by PMO India, Prime Minister Modi meets with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“On the sidelines of the @ g20org summit in Rome, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders,” the PMO said in the tweet.

In the photos, Modi is seen walking with Biden in a half hug, apparently sharing a light conversation. Biden welcomed Modi to the White House on September 24 for their first in-person meeting.

In other photos, Modi is seen kissing Macron and engaged in a heated discussion with Trudeau and Johnson.

PM Modi and Macron discuss strategic bilateral relations

Modi and Macron had “productive discussions” on strategic bilateral relations and on a range of issues of mutual and global concern.

The meeting comes more than a month after the two leaders had a phone conversation, amid strong criticism from Paris against the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) security partnership.

Productive discussions between Prime Minister @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron on the sidelines of the @ g20org summit. India and France are cooperating widely in various sectors. Today’s discussions will give impetus to bilateral relations between the two nations, “the prime minister’s office tweeted. .

The two leaders “discussed Indo-French cooperation on various subjects and reaffirmed their commitment to the strategic partnership, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

They also discussed global and regional developments, he added.

In last month’s telephone conversation, the two leaders agreed to “act jointly” in the Indo-Pacific to keep the region stable, regulated and free from hegemony.

At the time, the two reviewed the growing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region.

They pledged to maintain regular discussions to coordinate upstream of upcoming events, in particular the G20 and COP26 on climate change, and to pursue their joint actions against the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic.

Earlier today, all of the world leaders attending the G20 summit, including Modi, gathered for a “family photo”.

“World leaders are gathering in Rome for the @ g20org summit, an important multilateral forum for global good,” the PMO said in another tweet.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Rome, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the G20 remains a valuable forum for India’s engagement with the world’s major economies and for setting trends and standards for global economic development and recovery.

The Prime Minister will attend the G20 summit in Rome from October 30 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Italy has held the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members represent over 80 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the planet’s population.

The forum has met annually since 1999 and since 2008 has included an annual summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government.

The Rome summit will bring together the heads of state and government of the G20 member countries, the European Union, other invited countries and several international organizations.

The summit will focus on the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity, with a focus on areas of pandemic recovery and strengthening global health governance.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow on Sunday to attend the summit of world leaders of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

With contribution of PTI