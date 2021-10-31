The nation is proud of all of you, Imran Khan in the brilliant Pakistani trio





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the whole nation is proud of the national team.

He singled out Captain Babar Azam, goalkeeper-beater Mohammad Rizwan and left arm crimper Shaheen Shah Afridi for particular praise as they have been in superb form.

Azam hammered an undefeated 68, who pulled out 52 balls and included six limits and two sixes, in the team’s 10-wicket win, which was their first-ever World Cup victory over India.

Rizwan, meanwhile, had an undefeated 79, which came out of 55 balls and included six limits and three sixes.

As for Afridi, he was named man of the match for his 3-31 four-overs count.

Azam amassed just nine points against New Zealand, while Rizwan racked up 33 points as the men in green triumphed by five wickets.

Afridi, meanwhile, claimed numbers of 1-21 over four overs against the Black Caps.

In the game against Afghanistan, Azam scored 51 points on 47 balls, including four limits, while Rizwan had eight points.

Afridi finished with numbers 1-22 on four overs as Pakistan won by five wickets.

Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led the way, as well as the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

“Congratulations to the Pakistan team and in particular to Babar Azam who led the way, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all, ”said Imran, captain of Pakistan in the 1992 World Cup victory, on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next game will be against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistani T20 World Cup team: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) , Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (week), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

