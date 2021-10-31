Trump wants hidden call logs and assistant notes from Jan 6 panel





Former President Donald Trump is trying to prevent documents, including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches, and handwritten notes from his chief of staff regarding the January 6 Capitol uprising, from being released to the riot investigative committee, the National Archives revealed in court. early Saturday deposit.

Mr. Trump has filed a lawsuit to prevent the National Archives from transmitting these documents, and thousands more, to the House committee investigating the attack. President Joe Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over most of Mr. Trump’s files after determining that it is “not in the best interests of the United States.”

Saturday’s filing, which was part of the National Archives and Record Administration’s opposition to Mr. Trump’s trial, details the agency’s efforts to identify the Trump White House documents in response to a broad demand 13 pages of the Chamber. commission for documents relating to the insurgency and Mr. Trump’s efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

The document offers a first glimpse of the type of documents that may soon be submitted to the committee for its investigation.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia on September 25, 2021. Ben Gray / AP

Billy Laster, director of the White House National Archives Liaison Division, wrote that among the particular documents Mr. Trump sought to block are 30 pages of “daily presidential papers, schedules, appointment information showing you visitors to the White House, activity logs, call logs and switchboard extension checklists showing calls to the president and vice president, all specifically for or encompassing January 6 2021; 13 pages of “drafts of speeches, remarks and correspondence regarding the events of January 6, 2021; and” three handwritten notes regarding the events of January 6 from the files of (former White House chief of staff, Mark) Meadows “.

Mr Trump also attempted to exercise executive privilege on the pages of the talking point binders and statements by former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany “primarily regarding allegations of electoral fraud, election security and other matters concerning the 2020 elections “.

Other documents included a handwritten note from Meadows files “listing potential or scheduled briefings and phone calls regarding January 6 certification and other electoral matters” and “a draft decree on the subject of integrity of elections ”.

Laster’s statement notes that the National Archives search began with paper records, as it wasn’t until August that the digital recordings from the Trump White House were transferred to the agency. The National Archives, he wrote, has identified “several hundred thousand potentially responsive records” of Trump’s White House emails out of the roughly 100 million sent or received during his administration, and s ‘were trying to determine whether they related to the House’s request.

Mr Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all documents requested by the committee, although the committee has agreed to “defer” its requests for several dozen pages of documents at Biden’s White House request. .

In explaining why Mr. Biden failed to protect Mr. Trump’s files, White House attorney Dana Remus wrote that they could “shed light on the events at the White House on January 6 and around that date and address the need for the select committee to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on federal government operations since the Civil War. ”

On January 6, an armed crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Mr. Biden’s election victory from being certified. Mr. Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House for inciting a riot, but was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

Mr Trump called the document an “illegal and vexatious fishing request” that was “cut off from any legitimate legislative purpose,” in his lawsuit to prevent the National Archives from turning over the documents to the committee.

The lawsuit also challenges the legality of the Presidential Records Act, arguing that allowing an incumbent president to waive the executive privilege of a predecessor just months after his departure is inherently unconstitutional. Biden said he would review each request separately to determine whether that privilege should be waived.

