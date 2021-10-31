British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compares climate change risks to the fall of the Roman Empire





Boris Johnson compared the risks of climate change to the fall of the Roman Empire, as the British Prime Minister said a lack of action could see civilization retreat quickly. G20 leaders are meeting in Rome this weekend, with global warming a key talking point. Nearly 200 world leaders and around 20,000 delegates will also gather in Glasgow, Scotland from Sunday for the UN climate conference Cop26. Mr Johnson said it would be very, very difficult to get the deals needed to slow the rise in temperatures. A leaked draft of the G20 final communiqué said they would step up efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels. This is generally considered to be the level necessary to avoid the most severe impact of climate change. Humanity, civilization and society can go backwards as well as forward, and when they start to go wrong they can go wrong with extraordinary speed, Mr Johnson said in Rome. Unless we are right to fight climate change, we could also see our civilization, our world, recede. You saw it with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire. Mr Johnson did not adopt an optimistic tone as the conference approached, telling Rome he still rated the odds of success in Glasgow at no more than six out of 10. G20 countries account for around 80% of global emissions and global gross domestic product. People demonstrate on the sidelines of a G20 environmental meeting in Naples, Italy. An aerial view of the Scottish Events Center in Glasgow, where the Cop26 summit will take place from Sunday October 31 through Friday November 12. Getty Images From the pandemic to climate change to fair and equitable taxation, going it alone is simply not an option, said host of the G20 talks, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. A draft statement viewed by Reuters said executives would pledge to stop funding for overseas coal-fired power generation by the end of this year and do everything possible to stop construction of new coal-fired power stations before the end of the 2030s. But G20 members, many at different stages of economic development, still disagree on the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. The climate is expected to feature more prominently in G20 talks on Sunday, with day one largely focused on Covid-19 and economic recovery. Executives are also expected to approve a global minimum corporate tax of 15%. Update: October 30, 2021, 4:14 p.m.

