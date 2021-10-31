Donald Trump takes on Atlanta Braves fans ahead of World Series game | World events





Just months after calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball, former U.S. President Donald Trump tomahawked with Atlanta Braves fans in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

Trump stood next to his wife, Melania, as he parted ways with fans ahead of the Atlanta Braves-Houston Astros game from a private suite.

Trump was joined by political allies, including U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, as the Braves came from behind to win 3-2 and claim their first championship victory since 1995.

Trump issued a statement in a mass email to his supporters on Saturday about his scheduled World Series appearance:

I can’t wait to be at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thanks to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the New York Yankees, for the invitation. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!

MLB denied making the invitation and said in a statement it had requested to attend the game.

Levine is the president of the Yankees.

The visit to Truist Park gave Trump the opportunity to be seen with Walker, the former University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and running back with the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Generals of USFL New Jersey.

Trump owned the Generals when Walker played for the now-defunct league team, and they’ve maintained a relationship. Trump encouraged Walker to run for the Senate.

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania take part in the Stand Up for Cancer campaign in the fifth round of the Saturdays World Series game. Photograph: David J Phillip / AP

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Walker on Wednesday. Walker seeks to overthrow Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Trump encouraged a boycott of MLB games after Manfred pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta. Instead, the game took place in Denver.

President Joe Biden has supported moving the game, although some Braves fans and businesses near Truist Park have complained about being unfairly punished.

Manfreds’ decision announced in April followed a protest against Georgia’s new electoral law, which includes an ID requirement for postal votes. Critics say the law will negatively affect communities of color.

Trump may have chosen Atlanta in hopes of a more positive reception than he received in his last World Series appearance. While still in office, he was booed when he sat in the stands in Game 5 of the 2019 World Series between the Astros and Washington at Nationals Park.

Trump was not shown on the Truist Park videotape leading up to the game.

