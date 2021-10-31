At the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi said India was ready to produce 5 billion doses of Covid vaccine by the end of 2022 | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s contribution to the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) during his speech at the first session of the G20 on Saturday, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. The senior diplomat told a press briefing that Prime Minister Modi mentioned India’s medical supplies to more than 150 countries as he spoke about the country’s vision of One Earth, One Health for One. collaborative approach in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking at the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Rome, the Prime Minister indicated that India is ready to produce 5 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine by the end of 2022 which will be available to the world . PM Modi called on G20 countries to make India their partner in economic recovery and diversification of supply chains.

He also highlighted the fact that despite the challenges of the pandemic, India has continued to be a trusted partner in the context of reliable supply chains, Shringla said at the special briefing in Rome.

We also believe that the WHO EUA for Covaxin would commend this process of assisting other countries, he added.

Read also | Historic meeting between PM Modi and the Pope, according to the BJP; For RSS it’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will attend an event hosted by US President Joe Biden on “Supply Chain Resilience” and hold other bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. He will then fly to Glasgow to attend the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and extended an invitation to him to visit India. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Shringla said the Pope accepted the invitation.

“You (PM Modi) have given me the greatest gift. I can’t wait to visit India,” Pope Shringla said quoting.