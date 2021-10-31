President Jokowi urges G20 to accelerate global economic recovery





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo urges G20 leaders to accelerate a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable global economic recovery. This was conveyed by President Jokowi in his speech at the G20 summit session on the global economy and health in La Nuvola, Rome, Italy on Saturday, according to information received from the press office of the presidential secretariat. . According to President Jokowi, the G20 must be a catalyst for coordination towards the normalization of economic policies, after the past two years the world has implemented extraordinary policies in the fiscal, monetary and financial sectors. The G20 should also be a catalyst for liquidity support and debt restructuring for poor countries. In addition, it also serves to reactivate global connectivity, especially sectors that depend on the movement of people and goods, such as tourism and manufacturing. “Cooperation in innovation, digital technology and green technology, as well as increased investments for inclusive and sustainable growth, and support for global partnerships for the development of developing countries,” the president explained. . On this occasion, President Jokowi also called on G20 leaders to strengthen the global health architecture. To achieve this, the President said three things, first of all the importance of setting up a mechanism to mobilize global health resources, including funds, vaccines, drugs, medical devices, health workers ready to be deployed at any time to help countries in health crises. Second, President Jokowi called on all heads of state present at the summit to prepare global health protocol standards related to transnational activities, including health protocols for interstate travel. Third, the G20 must be an important part of the solution to address the shortage and disparity of vaccines, drugs and essential health equipment. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

