PM Modi meets Pope Francis, invites him to India | India News

Vatican City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had had a “very warm meeting” with Pope Francis and discussed a wide range of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges posed by climate change, and also invited him to visit India at an early date.

Modi also tweeted pictures of him kissing the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

“I had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and I also invited him to visit India, Modi tweeted after the historic meeting with the 84-year-old pontiff.

Pope Francis received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a private audience at the Vatican Apostolic Palace, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Informing reporters, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the meeting as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” as the last interaction between the Indian Prime Minister and the Pope took place in June 2000, when the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met Pope John Paul II in the Vatican. .

“It was a private audience that the Prime Minister had with the Pope; the two leaders discussed many hot topics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and health recovery after the pandemic, the issue of climate change and the environment.

“You can judge the heat of the conversation by the fact that the meeting was supposed to last 20 minutes but lasted around an hour,” said Shringla.

The Prime Minister invited Pope Francis to visit India at an early date, he said, adding that the Pope had “graciously accepted the Prime Minister’s invitation and, in his own word, I paraphrase, he said “you gave me the best gift, I can’t wait to visit India. ‘”

When asked if the issue of religious freedom in India had been discussed between the Pope and the Prime Minister, Shringla said it was a discussion devoid of “superfluous questions.”

Noting that the Pope took a long time to explain to Modi about the Vatican, about their work, he said: “It is a very unique place, I would say, which has housed centuries of religious artefacts and spiritual reverence for all. worldwide. So it (meeting) has to be seen in this context. “

“I can assure you that no issue that you (reporter) said was discussed. It was not a discussion of this nature, it was a discussion that was devoid of any outside matter, confined to conversations. very warm and friendly between two leaders, “he added.

India and the Holy See enjoy friendly relations dating back to the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1948.

India is home to nearly 18 million Catholics, the second largest Catholic population in Asia.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for people around the world. They also discussed the challenge posed by climate change, the statement said.

The Prime Minister, who is in Italy to attend the G20 summit, briefed the Pope on the ambitious initiatives taken by India in the fight against climate change as well as India’s success in administering a billion doses of Covid vaccination. Prime Minister Modi will also attend the Climate Summit to be held in Glasgow from Sunday.

His Holiness appreciated India’s help to countries in need during the pandemic, the statement said.

The prime minister extended an invitation to Pope Francis to visit India at an early date, which was gladly accepted, he said.

The last papal visit was in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and Pope John Paul II came. It was now during Modi’s tenure as prime minister that the Pope was invited to visit India, sources said.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis which was only scheduled for 20 minutes lasted an hour, they said.

They discussed a wide range of issues aimed at improving the planet by tackling climate change and eradicating poverty, sources said.

“During a brief conversation, cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed,” the Vatican Press Office said in a brief statement on the meeting between the Pope and Prime Minister Modi.

Subsequently, at the Secretariat of State, Prime Minister Modi greeted Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, on the security of relations with the States, he added.

At the Vatican, Modi was accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

According to Vatican News, Prime Minister Modi presented the Pope with a specially designed silver candelabra and a book, The Climate Climb: India’s strategy, actions and Achievements “during their hour-long meeting.

The Pope reciprocated with a bronze plaque with the inscription The desert will become a garden, volumes of papal documents, his message for the World Day of Peace and the document on human fraternity, signed on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi by the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, he said. indicated.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), a body of Catholic bishops in the state, welcomed the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis on Saturday, saying the decision to invite the pontiff in India was historic.

“Inviting Pope Francis to India has been a historic decision and it will increase the country’s stature among the nations of the world. His visit will help strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries. It will also help to maintain relations between the different countries. sects of Christianity and other religions, ”KCBC said in a press release in Kochi.

KCBC President Cardinal Mar George Alenchery said all Indians, especially Christians, were happy to hear about Modi’s invitation.

“We hope that the Pope will visit India soon. The Pope’s visit will pave the way for the promotion of brotherhood and cooperation in a pluralistic India,” Alenchery said.