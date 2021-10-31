Covid-19 NZ: Pharmac will finance the Covid-19 Ronapreve treatment, used by Donald Trump





The government will subsidize the use of the new Covid-19 Ronapreve treatment, the drug used to treat former US President Donald Trump when he caught Covid-19.

Roche’s drug has yet to be approved by Medsafe, but has been approved in Australia and is on Medsafe’s high priority list, suggesting approval is likely.

It is given by infusion or injection and is intended for use in people who may become seriously ill from Covid-19.

Pharmac has also funded a Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir which could be prescribed for more moderate cases not yet hospitalized.

Ronapreve is designed to mimic natural antibodies made by the immune system and use them to stop Covid-19 binding to cells in the lungs.

It was partially developed by taking natural antibodies from people who had successfully fought the disease.

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt said the best way to stop getting very sick from Covid-19 is still the vaccine, but it would be a useful tool to have as a backup.

While getting the vaccine is by far the best line of defense against COVID-19, it’s good to know New Zealand will have another treatment available for those who aren’t feeling well, Fitt said.

The unprecedented nature of the pandemic, and the continued health risks posed by COVID-19, means Pharmac continues to research other treatments to use to help people with COVID-19.

To fund these other treatments, we were using a dedicated government-allocated budget to ensure New Zealand could access new COVID-19 drugs.

In addition to the newer drugs Molnupiravir and Ronapreve, Pharmac has funded wider access to tocilizumab, a drug commonly used for arthritis that has also been helpful in combating Covid-19, and the antiviral drug remdesivir.

Ronapreve, branded REGEN-COV in the United States, was used to treat Trump when he was hospitalized with a Covid-19 infection.

It has been licensed for use in many countries including the UK, US, Japan, and India.

