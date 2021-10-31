PM Modi meets with President Biden and other world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
The leaders exchanged pleasantries and displayed a spirit of camaraderie.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted a series of photos in which Prime Minister Modi meets with Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“On the sidelines of the @ g20org summit in Rome, PM @narendramodi interacts with various leaders,” the PMO said in the tweet.
In the photos, Modi is seen walking with Biden in a half hug, apparently sharing a light conversation. The two leaders are seen happy to be in each other’s company.
Biden welcomed Modi to the White House on September 24 for their first in-person meeting.
In other photos, Modi is seen kissing Macron and engaged in a heated discussion with Trudeau and Johnson.
Prime Minister Modi also interacted with other leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Previously, all world leaders attending the G20 summit, including Modi, gathered for a “family photo”.
“World leaders are gathering in Rome for the @ g20org summit, an important multilateral forum for global good,” the PMO said in another tweet.
On the sidelines of the @ g20org Rome Summit, PM arenarendramodi interacts with various leaders. pic.twitter.com/7L3vbpRzUs
– PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2021
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Rome, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the G20 remains a valuable forum for India’s engagement with the world’s major economies and for setting trends and standards for global economic development and recovery.
The Prime Minister will attend the G20 summit in Rome from October 30 to 31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
Italy has held the presidency of the G20 since December last year.
The G20 is a leading global forum that brings together the world’s major economies. Its members represent more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of the planet’s population.
The forum has met annually since 1999 and since 2008 has included an annual summit, with the participation of the respective heads of state and government.
The Rome summit will bring together the heads of state and government of the G20 member countries, the European Union, other invited countries and several international organizations.
The summit will focus on the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity, with a focus on areas of pandemic recovery and strengthening global health governance.
From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow on Sunday to attend the summit of world leaders of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
(With PTI inputs)